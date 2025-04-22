Applause Entertainment Launches 'ApplaToon' - A New Animation Channel on YouTube

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: Turning the page to an exciting new chapter in its storytelling journey, Applause Entertainment today announced the launch of its dedicated kid's animation channel, 'ApplaToon', exclusively on YouTube. Created for young minds, ApplaToon kicks off with its first original animated series Kiya & Kayaan -- based on popular Amar Chitra Katha Junior Library. The makers released the official trailer today, offering a first glimpse into the magical world of the show. The series premieres on April 25 on the ApplaToon YouTube channel.

* Debuts Original Animated Series Kiya & Kayaan, based on ACK junior from Amar Chitra Katha

Aimed at children aged 4 to 8 years, Kiya & Kayaan follows the adventures of two imaginative siblings who stumble upon VR headsets that whisk them away to Storyland, a spellbinding world built on iconic stories from Indian mythology and folklore. As they journey through fantastical realms, they encounter ancient wisdom, mythical beings, and thrilling quests, all while discovering the values of curiosity, courage, and compassion.

Applause Entertainment, in a landmark partnership with Amar Chitra Katha, has acquired rights to adapt over 400 iconic stories from its celebrated comic book universe. Kiya & Kayaan is the first in a vibrant slate of animated series reimagining India's timeless tales. Created by Applause Entertainment and directed by Sanjeev Sahoo, the production partners on the series are Popcorn Animation Studio, Prayan Animation Studio Pvt. Ltd., Living Pixels, and Warnick Studios.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, said, "With ApplaToon, we're venturing into an entirely new creative space -- kids animation and it's both exciting and deeply purposeful. This is not just a new vertical for us; it's a chance to shape young imaginations through powerful Indian storytelling. With Kiya & Kayaan, based on the timeless Amar Chitra Katha Junior Library, we're bringing heritage to the here-and-now, combining technology, mythology, and heart. YouTube gives us the perfect playground to do this at scale, taking Indian stories to global audiences."

Preeti Vyas, President & CEO, Amar Chitra Katha, said, "For decades, Amar Chitra Katha has introduced generations of readers to the richness of Indian heritage through its iconic comics. We're thrilled to see our stories come alive in a new format with Kiya & Kayaan. Animation opens up magical new possibilities for children to engage with Indian mythology, folk tales, culture, history, and values. Our collaboration with Applause Entertainment is a step towards making timeless tales both accessible and exciting for today's digital-first kids."

Catch the magic of Kiya & Kayaan starting April 25 on ApplaToon.

New episodes drop on every Tuesday and Friday.

About Applause Entertainment:

Applause Entertainment is a leading Content & IP Creation Studio with a focus on premium drama series, movies, documentaries and animation content. A venture of the Aditya Birla Group, led by media veteran Sameer Nair, the studio has produced and released popular series across genres and languages which includes shows like Black Warrant, Criminal Justice, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Mithya, Undekhi, Kafas, Bhaukaal and others that have gone on to win acclaim and applause. The content studio has recently forayed into theatrical movies with the acclaimed film 'Zwigato', Tamil hit 'Por Thozhil', a rom-com 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', direct to streaming 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' and a docu-series 'Modern Masters'. Currently in production is also a robust slate of film, animation and docu-series. Applause has partnered with leading platforms like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV and ZEE5 for its creative output.

