Aqylon Nexus Limited Signs Strategic MoU with MBuzz Technologies for AI and Data Centre Opportunities

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 4: Aqylon Nexus Limited has signed a strategic MoU with MBuzz Technologies, Middle East, to explore AI solutions and hyperscale data centre opportunities. The non-binding agreement covers AI platform development, data centre infrastructure, and geographic expansion across India and the Middle East. Valid for one year from February 3, 2026, the partnership aims to enhance the company's technological capabilities in emerging AI and digital infrastructure segments.

Aqylon Nexus Limited has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with MBuzz Technologies, Middle East, marking a significant step toward expanding its presence in the artificial intelligence and data centre infrastructure sectors. The collaboration aims to explore opportunities in AI solutions and hyperscale data centre development, positioning the company to capitalise on the growing global demand for AI-ready computing infrastructure.

Partnership Overview

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between Aqylon Nexus Limited and MBuzz Technologies, a global technology solutions provider and NVIDIA AI Factory Partner. The partnership focuses on evaluating and exploring opportunities across multiple technology domains.

Collaboration Areas

The proposed collaboration encompasses several key technology domains that align with current market trends in digital infrastructure:

* AI Platform Development: Exploration and development of AI-driven platforms, applications, and enterprise solutions

* Data Centre Infrastructure: Assessment of hyperscale and edge data centre projects, including AI-ready infrastructure

* Advanced Technologies: Leveraging high-performance computing and data centre ecosystems

* Geographic Expansion: Evaluation of joint opportunities across India, the Middle East, and other mutually agreed regions

Strategic Implications

The company believes this association may support the enhancement of its technological capabilities and strengthen its presence in emerging AI and digital infrastructure segments, aligning with its long-term strategic objectives. The collaboration envisages opportunities to expand the company's business and strengthen market participation in the rapidly growing AI and data centre sectors.

Regulatory Compliance

The MoU sets out a broad framework for cooperation and does not constitute a legally binding agreement. Any definitive agreements will be subject to mutual consent, due diligence, internal approvals, and compliance with applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

