Aranyakaa Farms Partners with RCI to Redefine Sustainable Luxury in Farm Living

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 8: Aranyakaa Farms, a leading innovator in sustainable real estate and luxury farmlands, has announced its strategic affiliation with Resort Condominiums International (RCI), a global leader in vacation exchange. This landmark collaboration bridges the serene, eco-friendly experience of Club Aranyakaa with RCI's extensive network of over 4,000 affiliated resorts worldwide, making it a significant step forward in promoting sustainable tourism.

The partnership ensures that members of Club Aranyakaa gain access to a global platform of vacation options, while RCI members can immerse themselves in the unique blend of luxury, nature, and tranquility that Aranyakaa Farms offers. This initiative not only expands the horizons of luxury farm tourism but also positions India as a notable player in the sustainable travel sector.

Ajay Kaul, Director of Club Aranyakaa, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "Collaborating with RCI is a pivotal moment for us. It opens a world of opportunities for our members while introducing international audiences to the essence of Aranyakaa's farm lifestyle. Our vision is to provide an unparalleled experience that harmonizes nature, luxury and community, creating lasting memories for all."

Setting New Standards in Farm Living

This partnership underscores the emerging trend of farm tourism as a viable alternative to traditional luxury vacations. By integrating elements of sustainability with global accessibility, Aranyakaa Farms is not only enhancing its own portfolio but also contributing to the larger narrative of responsible tourism.

Commenting on the collaboration, Lucas Ramos, Senior Director of Travel & Membership - Asia, Pacific & India at RCI, said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Club Aranyakaa to the RCI family. This partnership reflects the rising demand for distinctive travel experiences that combine luxury with authenticity. The eco-conscious, tranquil charm of Aranyakaa Farms aligns seamlessly with the expectations of today's global travelers seeking meaningful, sustainable getaways."

This partnership grants members access to premium amenities at Club Aranyakaa, including pools, spas, gourmet dining, fitness centers, and exclusive lounges, ensuring an exceptional experience.

The Road Ahead: Transforming Farm Tourism

The affiliation with RCI is not just a business milestone but a cultural exchange opportunity. Club Aranyakaa's initiative seeks to highlight the richness of Indian farm traditions while elevating them to global standards of luxury and sustainability. This alignment with RCI allows for the

exchange of ideas, best practices, and tourism models that further Aranyakaa's mission of creating eco-conscious communities.

Both organizations are optimistic about the potential impact of this partnership on the travel and real estate industries. With growing global interest in wellness tourism and eco-friendly travel, Aranyakaa Farms is uniquely positioned to set benchmarks in the sector.

