Arbour Investments Infuses INR 50 Crore into Mumbai's First Manhattan-Style Sky-Lofts with 'The Altitude'

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: In a landmark move set to redefine the living standards of South Mumbai, Arbour Investments, India's premier investment firm in the real estate sector, has announced a significant debt engagement with the VDV Group for a high-profile development project known as 'The Altitude'. This ambitious project is set to rise in Tardeo, South Mumbai, with an investment commitment of INR 50 crore. Strategically positioned opposite the iconic Imperial Towers on Main Tardeo Road, The Altitude is poised to become a new landmark in the area. The Altitude promises a unique blend of luxury and convenience, featuring not only residential units but also commercial shops and a dedicated car parking tower. The project is designed to cater to the elite of South Mumbai with extravagant amenities such as an infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking the prestigious Wellington Club, a terrace barbecue pavilion, a sky lounge with a star-gazing area, and more. This 41-storey architectural marvel is the brainchild of a renowned luxury brand hotel designer, ensuring that every aspect of the building exudes opulence and modernity.

The project is located on Ratan Tata Road in Tardeo, a prime area known for its proximity to key commercial and social hubs. This investment reflects Arbour Investments' strategic vision and commitment to lucrative opportunities. The partnership between Arbour Investments and VDV Group leverages the strengths of both firms: Arbour's expertise in real estate investments and development, and VDV Group's extensive experience in construction.

VDV Group, a name synonymous with excellence in the real estate industry, brings its professional track record and substantial experience to the table. The developer has previously worked on a variety of projects across Mumbai, including Bhandup, Kurla-Nehru Nagar, and Thane, covering nearly 800,000 square feet of delivered area. The company has also successfully delivered 300 homes in affordable housing projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Expressing optimism about The Altitude, Chirag Mehta, Founder of Arbour Investments, highlighted the company's dedication to debt engagements and noted that the sales receivables are already 3.5 times the first tranche of the issue size. This target represents more than double the security coverage, with personal guarantees from the promoters, along with robust security mechanisms and disciplined project monitoring to mitigate completion risks.

Situated near the Haji Ali junction and the recently launched Western Coastal Road, The Altitude's location is ideal, providing easy access to commercial hubs like Lower Parel and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Additionally, it is close to established social infrastructure and entertainment hotspots such as Kamala Mills and Palladium Mall, making it a dream project for both residents and investors.

Arch. Bhalchandra Walanju, Promoter of VDV Group, expressed confidence in the partnership, praising the clear-sightedness of the Arbour Investments team in navigating the complex real estate framework. The collaboration is expected to lead to successful project completion, enhancing both firms' reputations in the industry.

To boost sales, VDV Group has teamed up with BLOX, a renowned Proptech firm, as their exclusive selling agency for The Altitude (RERA NO: P51900050381). The property features unique 14-foot-high Manhattan-style Sky-loft apartments, catering to the preferences of new-generation buyers looking for innovative living spaces.

About Arbour Investments:

Arbour Investments stands as India's leading investment firm in the real estate industry, renowned for its unwavering commitment to Trust, Technology, Transparency, and Integrity (3Ts & I). The company's mission is to transform the investment landscape and establish strong business relationships. With a team of dedicated professionals, Arbour Investments offers personalized investment solutions to its Clients, Customers, and Consumers (3 Cs). Boasting an exceptional talent pool with over four decades of collective experience in the real estate market, Arbour Investments has successfully funded INR 389 crores worth of assets and served hundreds of clients. Spearheaded by Chirag Mehta, Tejas Patil, and Priyesh Chheda, the company is at the forefront of setting industry standards, providing private equity and private credit investment strategies across residential, commercial, and industrial projects.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2476262/Chirag_Mehta_Founder_Arbour_Investments.jpg

