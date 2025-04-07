Arkade Developers Supports 263 Cancer Patients, Collects 122 Blood Units Through 'Care Per Sq Ft' with Tata Memorial Hospital & Sajjan Jain Trust

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Arkade Developers Limited, through its charitable arm, The Sajjan Jain Support Trust, continues to demonstrate its commitment to healthcare and social responsibility in partnership with Tata Memorial Hospital.

Over the past two years, Arkade Developers has provided support to 263 patients with cancer through its 'Care per Sq. Ft.' initiative. Additionally, the company recently hosted a blood donation drive at its headquarters and the Arkade Rare project site, collecting 122+ blood units, which will directly benefit cancer patients in need of regular transfusions at Tata Memorial Hospital.

The 'Care per Sq. Ft.' initiative is a unique program where for every home sold, Arkade Developers contributes an amount equivalent to 1 square foot of the property toward assisting cancer patients at Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH). This effort is part of Arkade's larger mission to make a positive and lasting impact on society.

Between July 2023 and March 2024, Arkade's contributions helped 139 patients across various medical fields, including oncology, gastroenterology, and urology, as well as advanced therapies like Car T Cell Therapy and the Lymphoma Foundation initiative. From April 2024 to January 2025, the initiative supported an additional 124 patients in specialized areas such as Adult Hematolymphoid Units, Gastrointestinal and Radiation Oncology, and Hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) care.

In addition to its financial contributions, Arkade Developers has made a significant impact through blood donation drives, recognizing the critical need for blood in cancer treatments. The recent drive saw enthusiastic participation from Arkade's employees, stakeholders, and clients.

"At Arkade Developers, we strongly believe in collective responsibility and the power of making a real difference in people's lives," said Mr. Arpit Jain, Director, Arkade Developers Limited."Our 'Care per Sq. Ft.' initiative and the blood donation drive are expressions of our commitment to social impact. We are privileged to support Tata Memorial Hospital and its incredible work and look forward to continuing our efforts in the future."

Dr. C. S. Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, expressed his gratitude for the continued support, stating, "We are deeply grateful to the Sajjan Jain Support Trust and Arkade Developers for supporting our patients at the hospital. Their contribution helps significantly not only in alleviating the financial burden on patients undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital but also saves lives through the Blood Donative drives. We hope that their efforts will inspire and engage communities for the greater good."

The Sajjan Jain Support Trust, an initiative by Arkade Developers remains dedicated to driving meaningful social change, extending its philanthropic initiatives beyond Arkade Developers' real estate projects. Through ongoing efforts in healthcare and other sectors, the company strives to make a positive and lasting contribution to society, helping to create a better future for all.

About Sajjan Jain Support Trust:

The Sajjan Jain Support Trust, a CSR initiative of Arkade Developers, is dedicated to empowering underserved communities through access to quality education and healthcare. Believing in equal opportunity for all, the Trust partners with leading NGOs to deliver essential resources, bridging gaps and fostering lasting positive change.

About Arkade Developers Limited: (NSE: ARKADE) (BSE: BOM: 544261)

Arkade Developers, a premier real estate developer and listed entity on BSE and NSE with a rich legacy of over 38+ years, is celebrated for creating opulent residential properties.

For Arkade Developers, constructing quality homes is driven by passion rather than just a profession. This philosophy has been guided by CMD, Mr. Amit Jain, leading Arkade Developers to become one of Mumbai's most esteemed real estate firms. Under their leadership, Arkade Developers has significantly impacted the city, consistently showcasing excellence.

Committed to the 'Family First' principle, Arkade Developers upholds the core values of Trust, Transparency, Commitment, and Happiness. Every property bearing the Arkade name represents the pinnacle of quality, consistently surpassing customer expectations.

38+ years of legacy | 31 projects completed | 5.5+ M sq. ft. developed | 2+ M sq. ft. under development | 5500+ Happy Families | Listed Entity on BSE & NSE | Pioneers in Timely Delivery

Media Contact:

Riddhi Vira | Arkade Developers

+91 9619776362 | riddhi@arkade.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)