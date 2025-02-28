ARKANCE and Nemetschek Group expand global partnership in the Asia Pacific region

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28: ARKANCE, the global leader in digital solutions for the AEC industry, announces the global expansion of its partnership with the Nemetschek Group, to extend the Bluebeam offering in India, becoming the largest provider of collaboration and productivity solutions for AEC professionals in the APAC region. Following expansion and more than 300% growth across ANZ over the last few years, India will be the key focus as part of the group's latest expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

The ARKANCE partnership agreement began in 1999 in the United States with Finland following in 2016 and the Australia/New Zealand region in 2018. This year, the European partnership will expand to France and Spain.

Pioneering open collaboration

The expanded partnership in India and Europe enriches the global ARKANCE portfolio of world-class digital transformation solutions and services for construction and engineering firms.

Earlier this year, ARKANCE announced the availability of its Autodesk Construction Cloud - Bluebeam Connector. This innovative solution enables open collaboration and enhanced data interoperability between the two solutions. By breaking down silos, it helps AEC professionals effectively manage projects and drive efficiency.

Driving digital transformation for the AEC sector

The Bluebeam product offering is widely recognized as a leader in PDF-based collaboration tools for these industries, including Bluebeam Revu, and Bluebeam Cloud. These solutions streamline project collaboration, document management, and workflow automation, and have a proven track record as a valuable addition to the ARKANCE portfolio.

With more than 3 million users globally, Bluebeam simplifies team collaboration by centralizing document markups, streamlining workflows and improving communication. Its ability to reduce time and costs by digitizing processes makes it a must-have solution for the AEC industry.

Through its established presence in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, ARKANCE will provide customers with unprecedented access to cutting-edge tools, backed by real-world expertise in technical consulting, training, and implementation services.

"There is huge potential for digitalisation in the construction and manufacturing sectors. ARKANCE is trusted by companies of all sizes to bring out the best from their technology solutions and the teams that use them. We have a successful track record with partnerships in the U.S. and Australia and we are confident that this will continue as we expand to new countries like India in APAC and EMEA," said Greg Arranz, Chief Executive Officer at ARKANCE. "This will help our clients around the world further enhance collaboration and boost productivity."

This strategic move builds on ARKANCE's position as a trusted global partner. By offering localized support, personalized onboarding services, and tailored training programs, ARKANCE ensures seamless integration of product solutions into its customers' workflows, helping them navigate their digital transformation journeys with greater confidence.

For more information about ARKANCE and Nemetschek Group's Bluebeam offering or to inquire about services in India, please visit https://arkance.world/in-en.

For media inquiries or requests please contact:

Alli Gower

agower@ivypr.com.au | +61 405 948 744

About ARKANCE

ARKANCE has a mission to lead the Construction and Manufacturing industries in digital transformation. By partnering with global technology leaders and developing complementary IP solutions, ARKANCE optimizes its customers' projects through all phases of the life cycle. ARKANCE was founded in 2018. Fueled by its innovative Partner to Build Smarter strategy, ARKANCE combines its purpose-built Be.Smart software portfolio and expert professional services with solutions from a network of world-class technology partners. With over 1,300 employees spread throughout 50 locations worldwide in 18 countries, ARKANCE is a recognized leader in digital transformation. Learn more at www.arkance.world

About Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a forerunner of digital transformation in the AEC/O industry and covers the entire life cycle of construction and infrastructure projects. With intelligent software solutions, Nemetschek Group lead customers into the future of digitalization. Bluebeam is part of the group offering. Bluebeam pushes the boundaries of innovation, developing smart, simple project efficiency and collaboration solutions for design and construction professionals worldwide. Since 2002, Bluebeam has made desktop, mobile and cloud-based solutions for paperless workflows that improve project communication and streamline processes across the entire project lifecycle. Trusted by over 3 million individuals in more than 160 countries, Bluebeam's solutions advance the way professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has grown to seven offices globally.

