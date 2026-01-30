Stock market to stay open on Sunday, February 1, for Union Budget 2026

India's national bourses, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain open on Sunday, February 1, for a special trading session as the Finance Minister will announce the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

Trading members are hereby informed that BSE Indices will be calculated on February 01, 2026 (Sunday), which is declared as a special trading day by the exchange on account of the Union Budget 2026, BSE said in a statement earlier this month. Markets shall remain open for regular trading hours, the exchange added.

In a separate circular, the NSE also said that on account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that the exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 01, 2026.

As usual, the exchanges will conduct their pre-market operations between 9:00 AM and 9:08 AM, with the normal operations running from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. The block deal session 1 will be between 8:45 AM and 9:00 AM, while the block deal session 2 will run between 2:05 AM and 2:20 AM.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for FY27 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, February 1, Sunday, at 11 am. The Union Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi. After the speech, the Budget documents will be tabled in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Eco Survey recap

Ahead of the Budget, the Economic Survey 2026-27 was tabled in Parliament on January 29. The annual economic survey expects GDP to grow at 6.8-7.2 per cent in FY27 amid macroeconomic stability. It further placed swadeshi at the heart of a broader shift in state strategy.

The Survey also upgraded the country’s medium-term potential growth rate to 7 per cent, from the 6.5 per cent estimated in the FY23 Economic Survey, reflecting the cumulative impact of policy reforms over recent years.

“With domestic drivers playing a dominant role and macroeconomic stability well anchored, the balance of risks around growth remains broadly even. The outlook, therefore, is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism,” the survey said.

Market momentum after Union Budgets

Meanwhile, SBI Securities said that domestic equity markets, which have seen a sharp correction ahead of the Union Budget, have historically staged a recovery in the weeks and months following the Budget.

Over the past 15 Budget cycles, the Sensex has corrected more than 3 per cent one month ahead of the Budget on three occasions — February 2014, February 2016 and February 2021 — while the Nifty saw similar declines in 2014 and 2016. In all these instances, both indices delivered positive returns over one-week, one-month and three-month periods after the Budget.