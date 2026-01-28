Explained: Why UGC's new equity regulations led to widespread protests

The University Grants Commission ’s (UGC) new equity rules have triggered protests across the country. Hundreds of students from various campuses have taken to the streets and social media, opposing the latest guidelines.

Many protestors argue that the rules, which are aimed at curbing caste-based discrimination, could deepen divisions and disturb social harmony on university campuses.

Here is a breakdown of what the new rules say and why they have caused strong backlash.

What happened?

On January 13, the government notified the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026. These rules make it mandatory for all higher education institutions (HEIs) to set up “equity committees” to handle discrimination-related complaints and promote fairness on campuses.

Following the notification, protests broke out in several parts of the country. A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the new rules , which claims that the definition of caste-based discrimination in the regulations is narrow and leaves out certain groups.

What do the latest UGC rules say?

According to the new UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, every equity committee must include members from Other Backwards Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), persons with disabilities (PwDs), and women. Unlike the 2012 regulations, the new rules have expanded the definition of caste-based discrimination to include OBCs.

The regulations clearly state that no form of discrimination will be allowed on campus. It will be the responsibility of the head of the institution to ensure that the rules are properly followed.

Each HEI must also set up an Equal Opportunity Centre, which will be operated by the equity committee. Its duties include promoting equality among students, teaching staff, and non-teaching staff, spreading awareness about government welfare schemes, and helping students from disadvantaged backgrounds access academic and financial support. Notably, the new guidelines have removed a provision for punishing false complaints.

The Centre will also run an online portal to report discrimination complaints and operate an ‘Equity Helpline’ for assistance.

Why was there a need for new guidelines?

According to the UGC, complaints related to caste-based discrimination have increased sharply in recent years. The number of such complaints rose by over 118 per cent in five years, from 173 cases in 2019–20 to 378 in 2023–24. During this period, a total of 1,160 complaints were received from 704 universities and 1,553 colleges nationwide.

What do the new rules aim to achieve?

The regulations aim to remove discrimination based on religion, race, gender, place of birth, caste, or disability. They focus especially on protecting Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, socially and educationally backward classes, economically weaker sections, and persons with disabilities.

The 2026 rules replace the 2012 regulations, which were not mandatory. The new framework introduces monitoring systems, dedicated centres, committees, and helplines to ensure accountability and inclusion.

What happens if institutions do not follow the rules?

If an institution fails to comply with the new regulations, the UGC can order an enquiry. If violations are confirmed, the institution may be barred from participating in UGC-funded schemes and could even be removed from the list of recognised HEIs.

Why are people protesting?

The latest rules have drawn criticism mainly from students belonging to general or unreserved categories. They argue that the regulations may unfairly target them and do not offer equal protection to all.

The Supreme Court petition challenges the definition of caste-based discrimination, claiming it applies only to reserved categories and excludes others. The plea argues that Regulation 3(c) of the 2026 rules defines caste-based discrimination as discrimination only against SCs, STs, and OBCs.

It also points out that Regulation 3(e) defines discrimination as unfair treatment based only on factors such as religion, race, caste, gender, place of birth, or disability, which, according to the petitioners, limits broader protection.

What did the government say?

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured that the new rules would not be misused. According to PTI, Pradhan said, "I want to assure everyone that no one will face harassment. There will be no discrimination, and no one will have the right to misuse these regulations in the name of discrimination."

