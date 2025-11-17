ASBL Wins 'Real Estate Developer of the Year 2025' at Times Business Awards

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17: The Times Business Awards - Hyderabad 2025, 11th Edition, celebrated the city's most outstanding entrepreneurs, innovators, and enterprises across diverse industries. The prestigious platform has become a benchmark of excellence, recognizing organizations and leaders who are setting new standards in business performance, innovation, and customer engagement.

Real Estate Developer of the Year

At this year's ceremony, ASBL was honored with the award for Real Estate Developer of the Year, reaffirming its leadership and contribution to Hyderabad's evolving real estate landscape. The award was proudly received by Mr. Anil Kumar Thota, Co-Founder & Director - Business Development, on behalf of the company.

ASBL - Redefining Real Estate in India

Founded in 2017, ASBL (Ashoka Builders India Pvt. Ltd.) has quickly emerged as one of India's fastest-growing and most innovative real estate companies. Its journey has been marked by a combination of scale, technology, and human-centric design.

* 10 million sq. ft. of residential development delivered till now and planning to deliver 10 million more in the following years.

* Among the first technology-driven real estate companies in India, pioneering the use of digital twins, construction process automation, and advanced project management systems.

* A philosophy of user-centric architecture, grounded in design research and customer insights, ensuring homes are not just functional but enhance the happiness and lifestyle of their residents.

* A commitment to sustainability, transparency, and customer trust, which has made ASBL a benchmark in the industry.

* Did a 1000 cr sales on the launch of ASBL Broadway and 500 cr on ASBL Landmark.

This award comes as another strong validation of ASBL's vision to not just build structures, but to create communities that elevate everyday living and contribute meaningfully to Hyderabad's growth story.

ASBL - Landmark Projects

ASBL's journey began with ASBL Lakeside in Khajaguda, a premium 2 & 3 BHK community that set new standards with its tranquil lake-side living and exceptional clubhouse, followed by ASBL Spire in Kokapet, which redefined indoor-outdoor living through its innovative room-sized balconies. Building on this foundation, ASBL expanded eastward with ASBL Springs in Pocharam, Uppal, the area's first high-rise gated community, delivering premium 2 & 3 BHKs with state-of-the-art amenities. The brand's footprint in West Hyderabad was further cemented with ASBL Spectra at Gachibowli, offering 3 BHKs with outdoor living balconies and 18+ lifestyle amenities, and ASBL Loft in the Financial District, introducing thoughtfully tailored 3 BHKs designed for ease of living with childcare, fitness, and social spaces. Continuing its scale, ASBL announced ASBL Landmark at Kukatpally Y Junction, a luxury upgrade with premium 3, 3.5 & 4 BHKs blending elegance and practicality, and most recently, ASBL Broadway in the Financial District, a marquee development of exclusive 3 BHK residences with expansive balconies, set to deliver by 2029. Together, these projects narrate ASBL's rapid rise from boutique communities to large-scale urban landmarks, shaping Hyderabad's skyline across multiple micro-markets.

The Force Behind ASBL's Rise

At the heart of ASBL's growth story is its Founder & CEO, Ajitesh Korupolu, a new-age leader who has redefined real estate with his blend of vision, innovation, and customer-first thinking. With a belief that homes should go beyond structures to inspire lifestyles, Ajitesh has steered ASBL into becoming one of Hyderabad's fastest-growing developers in less than a decade. His focus on design-driven architecture, cutting-edge construction technology, and transparent practices has not only delivered landmark projects but also built deep trust with homebuyers. From pioneering large-scale sales milestones to championing user-centric communities, Ajitesh continues to be the driving force who envisions cities as engines of growth and ASBL as a brand synonymous with quality, scale, and integrity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)