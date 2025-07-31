Ashiana Amodh Successfully Hosted Senior Living Conclave 2025 in Pune

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: The Senior Living Conclave 2025, hosted at JW Marriott, Pune, brought together almost 300 seniors, professionals, and real estate leaders for a meaningful conversation on how retirement can be lived with full of energy, connection, and independence. The event was organised byAshiana Amodh, a senior living project in Talegaon.

The highlight of the day was a keynote by Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director of Ashiana Housing Ltd. and Co-Founder of the Association of Senior Living in India (ASLI). He discussed how the concept of retirement is evolving in India and how the industry needs to adapt accordingly. "Today's seniors want more than just a quiet home; they want a vibrant life. They are looking for places where they can pursue hobbies, stay fit, connect with others, and live independently. This is what we are trying to create at Ashiana, communities that support active, happy, and fulfilling lives after retirement. The enthusiasm with 300 participating at today's conclave shows how ready India is to embrace a more active and fulfilling retirement lifestyle," said Mr. Ankur Gupta.

The event also highlighted Ashiana Amodh, Ashiana's 7th senior living project, located in the serene surroundings of Talegaon. Just a drive from both Mumbai and Pune, this thoughtfully planned community spans nearly 12 acres and offers 1, 2, and 3 BHK homes tailored for the comfort and convenience of seniors.

At the heart of the project is a 19,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, featuring a wide range of amenities including a dining hall, cafeteria, party hall, multipurpose hall, indoor badminton court, carrom, table tennis, billiards, art & craft room, reading lounge, media room, card room, music room, swimming pool, gymnasium, and more--ensuring a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle for its residents.

A lively Q & A session followed the keynote, with seniors asking insightful questions, ranging from medical support to customisation options for their future homes. The discussions clearly showed that today's retirees are proactive, informed, and excited about this new chapter in their lives.

With more than 2,350 seniors already residing in its thoughtfully designed communities across Bhiwadi, Chennai, Lavasa, Jaipur, and Pune, Ashiana Housing Limited has built a strong legacy over 22 years in the senior living space. Recognised for the 9th consecutive time as India's No. 1 Senior Living Brand (2024-25) by Track2Realty, the company continues to expand its presence--driven by experience, trust, and a deep understanding of senior care.

It is also noteworthy that India's senior living sector is experiencing strong growth due to an aging population and evolving family structures. By 2050, UN projections estimate India's elderly population will reach 319 million, significantly increasing the demand for specialised care. However, despite this growth, the penetration of senior living facilities remains relatively low compared to developed nations, indicating a major opportunity for thoughtful expansion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)