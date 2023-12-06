ASHRAYA to nurture 100,000 AI leaders in schools of Punjab and Haryana with MEWS

PNN

Chandigarh [India], December 6: Ashraya, having successfully implemented its AI education in over 50 schools across 10 states in India and creating India's first on bagless school in AVM Ambabari in Jaipur, now joins hands with the Maur Educational Welfare Society (MEWS) to transform learning for 100,000 students and help them compete world-wide.

This first-of-its-kind initiative will provide tablets, under Ashraya's One Tablet Per Child (OTPC) program, preloaded with Edufront's AI Tutor app to students and implement PINGALA, an AI integrated STEM and Robotics program with US certifications, by Thimble.io.

Satish Jha and Makhan Lal, on behalf of Ashraya and MEWs respectively, signed the MoU on behalf of their organisations to commemorate this long-awaited partnership.

Chairman of Ashraya, Satish Jha said, "We endeavour to bridge the gap between education and learning in a scalable and sustainable way, enabling every student to unlock their full potential leveraging AI and modern technologies. This initiative is part of Ashraya's larger goal of transforming the lives of 5 million learners in the country by 2027."

Through this partnership, Ashraya aims to provide Edufront's "Triple Offering" bundle to revamp schools with:

1. Edufront App: AI Tutor

2. PINGALA - AI-STEM and Robotics program

3. Gamified AI English Communication Program

Students will be able to leverage AI to enhance their learning experience across subjects and develop critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

The Founder of MEWS, Makhan Lal Garg said, "MEWS has been engaging in rural schools for the past decade. But, this initiative is the first of its kind MEWS is undertaking to break new grounds in the realm of education, and together with Ashraya, we are shaping a future where AI learning becomes accessible to all."

