Ashton Gray Investments launches its fifth investment opportunity in India for Indian Investors

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22: Ashton Gray, a leading investment and development firm located in Houston, Texas, announces the launch of its latest and fifth land development project, Elgin, in India, exclusively for Indian investors. Nestled strategically in the heart of Bastrop County, Elgin offers convenient access to downtown Austin, a prominent city in Texas, located just 25 miles away. Situated in the robust suburbs of Austin, with amenities like an Elementary, Middle and International school, a Walmart Supercentre, a veterinary hospital and a host of other amenities and facilities, Elgin looks to be a promising investment to many.

Located in an A+ area, Elgin lies near another well-known suburb, Manor. Elgin is conveniently located on US-290, just 26 miles east of Austin, 30 minutes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, within 90 miles of San Antonio, 125 miles of Houston, and 180 miles of Dallas. Encompassing an impressive 104 acres, Elgin features 610 lots, each between 30 or 40 feet wide, perfectly tailored for single-family homes.

To address the diverse needs of investors, Ashton Gray Investments offers two distinct models in its current investment opportunity:

Model 1 offers an annual return of 23%, comprising 12% interest on capital and 11% profit share. Investors will receive the accrued interest upon exit along with their capital, making it a lucrative 3-year investment opportunity for those aiming to build wealth.

For those in pursuit of a stable passive income, model 2 offers a solid annual return of 20%, consisting of 12% interest on capital and 8% profit share. With 6% p.a. distributed monthly, investors can enjoy a reliable income stream. The remaining percentage, along with their capital, will be settled after the 3- year period.

Ashton Gray has signed an LOI with D.R. Horton, America's leading homebuilder, to acquire all 610 lots designated for single-family homes.

Operating in 33 states and 118 markets including 45 of homebuilding's top 50 markets in the U.S., D.R. Horton has delivered over 10,00,000 homes in the country since inception.

Commenting on Ashton Gray's opportunity launch, Sudharshan Vembutty, Founder and President, Ashton Gray Investments, said, "We believe this next offering is a well thought-out progression in terms of the different types of investment structures we plan on bringing to Indian investors going forward and extremely pleased to see the kind of feedback we have received from our existing investor base, as well as dozens of new prospects within 24 hours of launching the investment."

Ashton Gray Investments offers the perfect opportunity for those Indian retail investors who wish to participate in the development and construction of Grade-A Real Estate assets in Texas, USA. "As the global investment sphere continuously keeps changing, it is important to view change not as a disruptor but as an essential element of progress. One should be ready to adapt and anticipate the changing landscape and pivoting their strategies with purpose.

At Ashton Gray, we recognize that success stems from insightful navigation through evolving trends. Our commitment is not just to navigate shifts but to proactively seek opportunities within them. We believe that insightful investing goes beyond reacting to change; it involves anticipating trends, identifying hidden potentials, and steering our strategies with a foresight that adds profound value to our investors' portfolios," commented Sumi Rengaraj, CEO and Co-founder, Ashton Gray Investments.

As a brand, Ashton Gray Investments is focusing its efforts on becoming known as the leading player in international private equity real estate and currently has its Indian offices in Coimbatore and Mumbai. In the process of establishing its blueprint, over the next 12 months, Ashton Gray is poised to grow bigger and faster as it continues to expand its operations in India. A key focus for the firm in the short term is to add more talent to its workforce with the sole aim of stepping up its market outreach to more and more investors.

For more information, kindly refer to the website www.ashtongray.in/www.ashtongraydev.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)