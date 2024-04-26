Ashwin Sheth Group brings 'Sone ki Chaabi' to mark the celebration of Akshaya Tritiya

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26: Ashwin Sheth Group (ASG), a leading real estate firm in India, has launched its most significant campaign for Q1 - 'Sone ki Chaabi', coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious Indian festival aiming to secure a prosperous future for home buyers and property investors.

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion for people to seek property investments as it is the most auspicious time to do so. On this day, people make enduring financial commitments in Real estate & Gold. Typically, homebuyers stand to gain from attractive deals, tax advantages and favourable celestial alignments, making it an opportune moment for property acquisition. By choosing to invest in property on Akshaya Tritiya, individuals can seek blessings for their investment from the divine, ensuring prosperity and joy in their new abode.

The Ashwin Sheth Group has introduced an exciting promotion for this Akshaya Tritiya, offering assured luxury gifts to homebuyers who secure their dream homes. The offer is named 'Sone ki Chaabi' based on the most valuable gift being given out - a 100 gm Gold key. This campaign spans all operational sites of the Ashwin Sheth Group, featuring guaranteed offers for all customers who book during this period. The exclusive offers also include an all-expenses paid 3N/4D family vacation to Mauritius, iPhone 15 Pros and BMW & Harley Davidson bikes.Disclaimer: The prizes of BMW bikes or iPhones are solely offered by ASG as a part of this promotion and these companies are not associated with this offer. ASG takes the sole responsibility for fulfilling the prize won by the allottee during the offer period, *T & C applied.

This opportunity to partake in the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya festival is live from April 20th to May 20th, 2024 and this exceptional offer extends across the Ashwin Sheth Group's prestigious developments, encompassing Avante in Kanjurmarg, Montana in Mulund, Sheth Zuri in Thane, Sheth Avalon in Thane, Sheth Vasant Lawns in Thane and Edmont-Aurelia in Kandivali.

Mr. Ashwin Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwin Sheth Group stated, "The Real estate sector holds immense importance in India's economic landscape, playing a pivotal role in its growth and progress. Projections indicate that by 2030, the Indian real estate market is poised to reach a staggering $1 trillion, contributing significantly to the nation's GDP, expected to amount to 13% by 2025. As part of our expansion efforts in the MMR region, Ashwin Sheth Group remains committed to the customer-centric approach and we continuously strive to enhance our clients' experience. Our current initiative, the 'Sone Ki Chaabi' offer provides homebuyers with a unique chance to bring together two of Akshaya Tritiya's most auspicious investments - Gold & Real Estate."

Mr. Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Ashwin Sheth Group stated, "Sone ki Chaabi" campaign is an exclusive giveaway on all projects across Mumbai and it adds excitement for potential homebuyers, also reflects our brand's dedication to customer satisfaction on this auspicious festival. Providing exceptional value and creating opportunities for customers to get exclusive assured rewards while investing in their dream homes truly demonstrates our commitment to their needs and preferences. It enhances the overall experience and strengthens the bond between our brand and our customers. It's a delightful way to celebrate aspirations, forge enduring memories and lay the cornerstone for a lifetime of happiness in their new homes."

A recipient of prestigious awards, Ashwin Sheth Group is actively engaged in an expansion drive, extending its presence in both residential and commercial segments along with other business growth drivers within the MMR region, and soon venturing into new cities as well.

About Ashwin Sheth Group:

Ashwin Sheth Group, founded in 1987, has solidified its position as a prominent real estate developer in both India and Dubai. Renowned for its innovative designs and forward-thinking approach, the company has left an indelible mark on the landscape with over 80+ luxury projects globally. Notable landmarks like Viviana Mall in Thane, Iris Bay in Dubai, BeauMonde and Cnergy in Prabhadevi, and Montana in Mulund stand as testaments to the group's commitment to excellence. Partnering with top consultants in architecture, design, engineering, and construction, Ashwin Sheth Group consistently delivers value to its customers.

With a track record of nurturing over 25,000+ happy families into their dream homes and developing more than 38 million square feet of assets, the group has earned a reputation for quality and reliability. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Ashwin Sheth, the group has amassed over three decades of experience in the industry. Mr. Sheth's outstanding contributions were recognized with the 'CMD of the Year', 'Exemplary Leader of the Year' and 'Real Estate Professional of the Year' awards, a testament to his leadership and innovation.

The company's commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by numerous industry accolades, including being named the 'Best Place to Work For', 'Most Preferred Brand' and 'Developer of the Year in Residential'. With a focus on expansion and a dedication to customer satisfaction, Ashwin Sheth Group continues to shape the real estate landscape with its unparalleled expertise and commitment to excellence.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398340/Sone_Ki_Chabbi.jpg

