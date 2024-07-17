Asia Pacific Property Awards Recognizes MANA's Architectural Excellence in Jardin Neo, Bengaluru's Urban Oasis

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17: MANA Jardin Neo, the ultra-luxury residential project by MANA Projects, has been awarded the prestigious 'Best Architecture Multiple Residences' accolade at the esteemed Asia Pacific Property Awards. This recognition underscores the project's architectural excellence and its status as a paragon of opulent living in Bangalore's burgeoning real estate landscape.

Exclusive Living for the Discerning Few

MANA Jardin Neo is an exclusive development limited to just 82 elite families who truly understand and appreciate the essence of luxury. Every detail of this true luxury project has been meticulously crafted to offer an unparalleled lifestyle to its residents.

Prime Location

MANA Jardin Neo enjoys an enviable position in Bangalore's Golden Triangle on the Sarjapur Road, an area renowned for its concentration of tech parks and IT campuses. The development is strategically situated next to the Wipro SEZ, placing residents at the epicenter of the city's booming technology sector.

Architectural Brilliance Meets Luxurious Living

MANA Jardin Neo epitomises the pinnacle of modern architectural brilliance. The award-winning design masterfully orchestrates space and light, featuring expansive living areas that open onto panoramic vistas of the cityscape. The project's signature island units, with 360-degree views, elevate the concept of urban luxury to unprecedented heights.

Residences Par Excellence

The homes at MANA Jardin Neo range from true 3 Bed residences to palatial 5 Bed penthouses. Each residence is a study in refined elegance, appointed with premium finishes and cutting-edge home automation systems, catering to the most exacting standards of luxury living.

A Symphony of World-Class Amenities

MANA Jardin Neo has two exclusive clubhouses equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Every aspect of the development has been meticulously crafted to cater to the discerning tastes of its residents. It offers a cornucopia of over 30+ world-class amenities across the project, including:

* Grand infinity pool

* Indoor Badminton Court

* Squash Court

* Sky Deck

* Recreation avenues

An Urban Oasis

The landscaping of MANA Jardin Neo is a horticultural masterpiece, serving as a private retreat for residents and offering the rare luxury of space and nature in the heart of the city.

A Word from the Visionary

Kishore Reddy, CMD of MANA Projects, expressed his elation at the international recognition:

"We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award for MANA Jardin Neo. This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to architectural excellence and our vision of creating living spaces that transcend the ordinary. At MANA Projects, we don't just build homes; we craft legacies. MANA Jardin Neo embodies our philosophy of blending innovative design with uncompromising quality to deliver an unparalleled living experience for the 82 elite families who will call it home.

This recognition from the Asia Pacific Property Awards not only validates our efforts but also reinforces our position as pioneers in the luxury real estate sector. It fuels our passion to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in residential architecture, ensuring that every detail is carefully crafted for an unparalleled lifestyle."

A New Benchmark in Luxury Living

As MANA Jardin Neo continues to redefine luxury living in Bangalore, this accolade from the Asia Pacific Property Awards serves as an international endorsement of its exceptional quality and design. It solidifies the project's reputation as a sought-after destination for individuals looking for more than simply a home in one of India's most vibrant cities. With its limited number of residences, world-class amenities, and thoughtfully designed living spaces, MANA Jardin Neo truly represents the pinnacle of luxury living in Bangalore.

MANA is one of the top real estate companies in Bengaluru. Founded in 2000 by D Kishore Reddy, the company has grown into a multi-faceted construction company with expertise in designing, building, and developing standard apartments to luxury apartments and villas in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. MANA creates spaces for lifestyle and living comfort with imagination, cutting-edge engineering, and excellent functional design and aesthetics that reflect the high living standards of its customers. The company has fine-tuned the art of 'Imagineering' - a blend of imagination and engineering - to build dream spaces that exceed the expectations of its customers. MANA has evolved as a reputed company, with business verticals spanning across property development, construction, and infrastructure projects. With attention to detail, vision, and innovation, MANA has ensured that it can deliver quality that sets them apart from the rest.

