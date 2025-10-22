ASICS Takes Over DLF Mall of India with Sara Ali Khan to Launch its First COCO Store

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 22: ASICS, the global Japanese sportswear brand, launched its first Company-Owned Company-Operated (COCO) store in India. Strategically located at DLF Mall of India, Noida, the store was inaugurated by Mr. Yasuhito Hirota, Chairman and CEO, Representative Director, ASICS Corporation and Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South ASIA. The momentous launch was celebrated with actor and fitness enthusiast Sara Ali Khan, who headlined a grand event reflecting the brand's commitment to performance, innovation, and lifestyle.

The new store offers an immersive, new-age retail experience across ASICS' complete portfolio of Performance Running, SportStyle, Core Performance Sport, and Apparel categories. Designed with minimalistic interiors and technology, the store reflects ASICS' commitment to innovation, creating a dynamic and interactive space for consumers.

The high-energy launch event featuring Sara Ali Khan celebrated the intersection of fitness and street-style fashion, transforming the atrium into a hub of sneaker culture, movement, and self-expression that captured the brand's ethos.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasuhito Hirota, Chairman and CEO, Representative Director, ASICS Corporation, said, "India represents one of the most compelling growth stories in ASICS' global portfolio. The launch of our first DTC store represents a significant milestone, reinforcing India's role as a central pillar of our ASICS Global Strategy. Over the past decade, we have witnessed the country's growing enthusiasm for sports and wellness, which aligns with our global mission and core philosophy of 'A Sound Mind in a Sound Body'. This store launch reflects our long-term commitment to the Indian market and marks the beginning of an exciting journey to inspire and empower millions."

Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South ASIA, said, "As ASICS marks a decade of its journey in India, the launch of our first Company-Owned Company-Operated store is a proud milestone that reflects our enduring commitment to the Indian market. Each new store brings us closer to our consumers, allowing them to experience the innovation and performance that defines our brand. We have watched India's relationship with fitness transform, from niche enthusiasm to a nationwide movement. Through our expanding retail presence, our focus is to create spaces where people can immerse in the philosophy of Sound Mind, Sound Body and experience the transformative power of movement."

"Fitness has been central to my life, which is why being here today at the launch of ASICS store means so much to me. ASICS stands for pushing boundaries and celebrating the joy of movement - values I strongly connect with. It is exciting to see a brand that inspires people to live actively and experience the power of Sound Mind, Sound Body. I can't wait for everyone to explore the store and discover how ASICS can elevate their fitness journey," said Sara Ali Khan, Actor & Fitness Enthusiast.

ASICS India continues to chart impressive growth in the domestic market. Building on this momentum, the brand aims to expand its retail footprint to 200 stores by the end of 2026. The launch of its first COCO store marks a defining step in ASICS' journey in India, reaffirming its commitment to the market and strengthening its position as a global leader in performance-driven sportswear and lifestyle innovation.

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning 'A Sound Mind in a Sound Body' is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded in 1949, more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as athletic and SportStyle-inspired footwear, apparel, and accessories.

ASICS currently has 128 stores across India. More details can be found at www.asics.com/in/en-in/store-locator.

For more information, visit www.asics.com/in/en-in.

