Aspect Global Ventures Acquires TDIL Through NCLT Resolution Process

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 16: Strengthens Aspect Realty's portfolio with strategic land assets in Maharashtra through the acquisition

Aspect Global Ventures Pvt. Ltd has acquired Township Developers India Pvt. Ltd. (TDIL) through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) resolution process, marking a strategic expansion of its real estate portfolio.

The acquisition pertains to key land assets, including approximately 1,000 acres in the Pawna region and a land parcel of around 2,300 square meters in Pali Hill, Bandra.

Aspect Global Ventures emerged as the successful resolution applicant under the approved NCLT resolution plan and has now taken control of the assets, enabling it to initiate planning and development activities.

The Pawna landholding, spread across multiple villages, is expected to be developed as an integrated township in a phased manner, subject to regulatory approvals. The project is likely to include residential development along with supporting infrastructure and amenities, contributing to long-term regional development.

Additionally, the Pali Hill parcel, located in one of Mumbai's premium residential micro-markets, is expected to be developed into a high-end residential project, given the area's strong demand fundamentals and limited supply.

The development assumes significance in the context of ongoing asset resolution under India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), where real estate assets are being revived through structured resolution processes.

With this, Aspect Global Ventures expands its footprint across both large-format land development and premium residential segments through its real estate vertical, Aspect Realty.

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