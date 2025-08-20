AssetPlus Brings Faster SIP Payments with UPI AutoPay

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 20: AssetPlus, India's leading digital platform for Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs), today announced the launch of UPI AutoPay for Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) through an integration with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This new capability allows investors to authorise recurring payments directly from their preferred UPI app, marking a significant leap towards faster, more convenient, and more transparent SIP mandate registration.

For years, SIP mandates have relied on net banking-based eMandates or paper-based authorisations. Processes that often delayed investments, saw high failure rates, and required multiple steps that discouraged retail investors from completing their registrations. The introduction of UPI AutoPay changes this narrative entirely.

With UPI AutoPay, clients can approve a SIP mandate in minutes, using nothing more than their Virtual Payment Address (VPA) and UPI PIN. Once a distributor initiates the process from the AssetPlus Partner Dashboard, the client receives a secure link via the AssetPlus client app and email. This link takes them to a simple interface to enter their UPI ID. The UPI app, be it Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, or others, then prompts them to approve the request. A token of ₹1 debit is made to confirm the mandate's activation, which is refunded promptly, ensuring that the client is fully informed and in control.

"Our goal at AssetPlus has always been to remove friction from the investment process," said Awanish Raj, Co-founder and CTO, AssetPlus. "UPI AutoPay aligns perfectly with that vision, transforming what was once a multi-day, cumbersome process into a secure, mobile-first experience that can be completed in a matter of minutes."

The feature sets a default limit of ₹15,000 per SIP, covering the vast majority of retail investments without requiring repeated PIN authorisations. For higher-value SIPs, traditional net banking mandates remain an option. Importantly, UPI AutoPay allows clients to pause or cancel their mandates directly from their payment app, giving them unprecedented visibility and control over their recurring payments.

This development also reflects India's ongoing evolution towards a fully digital financial ecosystem. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has been actively promoting UPI-based recurring payments for everything from subscriptions to loan repayments. By bringing this capability to SIPs, AssetPlus is ensuring that mutual fund investing keeps pace with the broader digital payments revolution.

"Technology should empower, not overwhelm," added Vishranth Suresh, Co-founder and CEO, AssetPlus. "For our MFD partners, this means fewer failed mandates, quicker SIP activations, and a smoother onboarding experience for clients. For investors, it's about trust, transparency, and the freedom to invest on their terms."

With this integration, AssetPlus reaffirms its commitment to building tools that bridge the gap between financial products and the everyday investor, simplifying the journey to wealth creation while strengthening the capabilities of distributors across India.

AssetPlus is India's leading digital platform empowering over 15,000 Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) with cutting-edge technology, seamless investment solutions, and comprehensive support. Founded with a vision to simplify and expand mutual fund distribution, AssetPlus has more than 3.5 lakh SIPs registered to date, an Assets Under Management (AUM) of over ₹5,000 crore, and recognition as one of the largest SIP platforms in India. Becoming a trusted partner for distributors nationwide, AssetPlus combines innovation, regulatory excellence, and deep industry expertise to empower both distributors and investors to thrive in a digital-first economy.

