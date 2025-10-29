Assurance Intl Limited Invites Strategic Investors to Power Its Global Growth Journey

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: Assurance Intl Limited, a trusted name in the automotive aftermarket, today announced a strategic investment opportunity aimed at accelerating its international expansion and advancing innovation across its diverse product portfolio.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, Assurance Intl Limited manufactures and markets a wide range of lubricants, filters, batteries, car care products, accessories, and spare parts -- representing multiple global brands under license. The company's products are known worldwide for their reliability, performance, and premium quality, serving customers across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

"We've built a solid foundation of trust through long-standing global partnerships and an unwavering commitment to excellence," said Mukesh Sharma, CEO of Assurance Intl Limited. "With strategic investment, we're ready to amplify our global footprint, enhance our manufacturing capacity, and accelerate R & D to meet the growing international demand for high-quality automotive solutions."

Why Invest with Assurance Intl Limited

- Global Brand Alliances: Licensed partnerships with leading international brands.

- Diverse Expertise: Proven capabilities across lubricants, batteries, filters, and automotive components.

- Expanding Global Reach: Strengthening presence in high-potential markets across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

- Innovation-Driven Growth: Focus on advanced R & D to meet evolving automotive needs.

- Leadership Excellence: A management team with a track record of driving sustainable, scalable growth.

As Assurance Intl Limited embarks on its next phase, the company seeks strategic investors who share its vision of transforming the global automotive aftermarket through innovation, quality, and collaboration.

For Investment Inquiries:

sanal.anand@assuranceintl.com

About Assurance Intl Limited

Assurance Intl Limited, is a leading manufacturing / marketing company specialising a wide range of automotive products known as lubricants, batteries, filters, accessories and spare parts for global brands such as Goodyear, Duracell, ACDelco by General Motors and STP by Energizer Holdings, USA. Assurance has its presence globally. Assurance Intl is duly certified with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018. Assurance Intl Limited is recognized with the prestigious API certification from the American Petroleum Institute. For more info, visit our website: www.assuranceintl.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)