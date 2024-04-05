AssureShift: Revolutionizing Relocations in Bangalore with 98.6 per cent Happy Clients

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 5: In the bustling city of Bangalore, where the pace of life and the frequency of relocation are both high, finding reliable and trustworthy packers and movers can be a tedious task. In an estimate, there are more than 5000 moving service providers in the city. But still, we keep getting customer complaints regarding price hikes, serious damages, extra GST charges, unprofessional behaviour. And even if some instances complete theft of all the moving items. It's our right to get reliable and transparent service.

This is where AssureShift can save you lots of time and money, a prominent platform dedicated to connecting individuals with verified relocation services, has made a significant impact. Since its inception in 2016, AssureShift has catered to over 70,000 customers, boasting an impressive satisfaction rate of 98.6%.

How AssureShift Stands Out in Bangalore

Emphasis on Verification

One of the primary reasons for AssureShift's standout performance is its stringent verification process for packers and movers. Unlike other platforms where the veracity of service providers can be questionable, AssureShift ensures that every listed packer and mover in Bangalore undergoes a thorough background check. This includes checking their registration documents, owner identification, office location, and past performance. This meticulous approach guarantees that customers are connected with only the most reliable and trustworthy service providers.

Simplified and Effective Process

AssureShift simplifies the time consuming task of finding the right packers and movers with its streamlined process. The process is as follows:

- Share Requirement: Customers begin by sharing their specific relocation requirements.

- Get 3 References: Based on the requirements shared, customers receive references to three verified packers and movers that best match their needs.

- Schedule Survey Date: Customers can schedule a date for a pre-move survey to receive accurate quotes.

- Compare and Hire: Finally, customers can compare quotes, services, and reviews to make an informed decision.

This process not only saves time but also ensures that customers have all the necessary information to choose the best service provider for their needs.

Performance Insights: A Growing Trajectory

AssureShift stands out in the relocation industry through its expansive network and diverse service offerings. Boasting partnerships with over 360+ verified packers and movers, the platform caters to a wide range of moving needs. The majority of services requested through AssureShift has completed total of more than 69,000 shiftings in the city in which house shifting, accounting for 80%, followed by vehicle shifting at 15%, and office relocations making up 5%.

The platform's performance over the last few years highlights its growing influence and reliability. In 2022, AssureShift facilitated over 16,000 relocations, a number which grew to 18,000+ in 2023. The current year has already seen AssureShift complete 5,200+ moves, indicating a steady increase in demand for their services. This upward trend not only reflects the platform's operational success but also its ability to consistently meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Economic Advantage: Cost-Effectiveness with AssureShift

One of the most compelling benefits of using AssureShift is the substantial cost savings it offers. On average, customers save around 25-30% on their relocation expenses when hiring through AssureShift compared to directly engaging local packers and movers. This cost efficiency, combined with the assurance of quality and reliability, makes AssureShift an attractive option for those looking to relocate without compromising on service standards.

Addressing the Cons: A Focus on Resolution

While AssureShift boasts a high satisfaction rate, it acknowledges the occasional challenges such as cases of damaged or missing items. Recognizing the importance of trust and customer satisfaction, AssureShift has established a robust support system that promptly addresses these issues. Customers affected by such unfortunate incidents have received direct refunds or insurance coverage, ensuring that every problem is resolved to their satisfaction.

Final Remarks

By emphasizing verification, streamlining the process of finding the right service provider, and maintaining an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, AssureShift has distinguished itself from other platforms. It's not just about moving goods; it's about moving lives with care, security, and professionalism. AssureShift's approach to reducing the risks associated with relocation makes it the go-to platform for anyone looking to move in or out of Bangalore with peace of mind.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)