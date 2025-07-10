ATLAS SkillTech University Convocation 2025: 1088 Future-Ready Graduates Set to Thrive in Emerging Industries

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: ATLAS SkillTech University, India's leading urban multidisciplinary university celebrated the academic accomplishments of over 1000 graduates at its Convocation 2025, held on July 5 at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Manisha Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Department, Government of Maharashtra. Joining her as Guests of Honour were Yvonne Watson, Executive Dean at Parsons School of Design, New York, and Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson & Co-Founder of upGrad.

In an inspiring keynote address, Smt. Manisha Verma urged graduates to embrace adaptability, empathy and lifelong learning in an ever-evolving world. Drawing on her extensive experience in public policy and skill development, she encouraged students to pursue purposeful innovation and become active contributors to India's growing knowledge economy.

1088 future-ready graduates from across 20+ Indian states - alongside their families - attended the celebration, reflecting ATLAS's strong pan India presence.

Dr. Indu Shahani, Founding President and Chancellor of ATLAS SkillTech University, congratulated the graduating class with a powerful message:

"At ATLAS, we don't just confer degrees; we shape future-ready pioneers. Our university has emerged as a vibrant ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship and experiential learning. Our graduates are agile thinkers and creative doers, shaped by industry engagement, real-world projects, and a relentless drive to make meaningful impact. Today, they step into the world equipped to lead across sectors, disrupt the status quo and create a better tomorrow."

Yvonne Watson lauded ATLAS for its commitment to international academic excellence, stating:

"We at Parsons are proud of our longstanding association with ISDI and ATLAS SkillTech University. Through deep curricular collaboration, master's progression pathways, summer school programs at leading international universities, and unique initiatives like International Faculty Week, ATLAS provides students in India with unmatched global exposure. It's inspiring to see a university in Mumbai deliver learning experiences on par with the world's best."

Adding a perspective on India's evolving education landscape, Ronnie Screwvala remarked:

"ATLAS is redefining the future of education in India. With its emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship and industry relevance, the university stands out as a trailblazer in the country's evolving academic landscape."

ATLAS graduates have completed future-focussed interdisciplinary programs co-developed with top global institutions and industry leaders. These are offered through three specialised schools: ISDI - School of Design & Innovation, ISME - School of Management & Entrepreneurship and uGDX - School of Technology. Degree programs include B.Des, BBA, B.Sc Finance, B.Sc in Computer Science, AI & ML, and MBA--all designed to foster entrepreneurial mindsets and prepare students for high-impact careers.

Located in Mumbai's thriving Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), ATLAS SkillTech University integrates academic excellence with immersive industry engagement, a globally connected faculty and an innovative learning environment.

Graduates from the 2025 batch have secured placements and internships at leading organisations including Accenture, Infosys, Deloitte, Capgemini, Aditya Birla Capital, LTI, EY - Parthenon, Godrej Capital, Mondelez International, PwC, Zee Entertainment, Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, SAATCHI & SAATCHI, Dr. Reddy's, Frog (Capgemini Invent), Elle India, Gauri Khan Design,, Marsh McLennan, Zomato, Bank of Baroda, Scarecrow M & C Saatchi, DDB Mudra Group, Reliance Jio, Wockhardt Ltd, Acer, Nielsen India, among others.

Many graduates have also been accepted into world-renowned postgraduate programs at institutions such as Imperial College London, Columbia University, University College London (UCL), Royal College of Art, Carnegie Mellon, University of the Arts London, Kings College London, The New School Parsons, University of Warwick, University of Sydney, Monash University, IIM Amritsar, IIM Ranchi and IIM Nagpur - underscoring ATLAS's role in developing globally competitive talent.

Convocation 2025 stands as a powerful testament to ATLAS SkillTech University's mission to cultivate bold, future-ready leaders equipped to drive innovation across industries and borders.

ATLAS SkillTech University, India's first urban, multidisciplinary institution located in the heart of Mumbai's business district, is redefining higher education through global collaborations, industry integration and an innovation-first approach. Founded to forge a path to the future, ATLAS is where the confluence of design, technology, strategy and leadership takes place. With India's National Education Policy 2020 as the cornerstone, ATLAS delivers a multidisciplinary education across 3 new-age streams: Design & Innovation, Management & Entrepreneurship and Digital Technology. It has adopted a futuristic model co-created with an international community of scholars, academicians, industry experts and world leaders in education.

