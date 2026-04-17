Atomic North enters South India with an official opening in Chennai

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 17: Atomic North, a next-generation technology company, expands its national footprint with the launch of its new office in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It is a significant landmark for the company where strategy meets scale and brings leading technology expertise to the growing market of Chennai.

The new office is located at WeWork DLF Cybercity, Block 10124, Mount Poonamallee Road, Manapakkam -- one of Chennai's most prominent business districts. Such a strategic location will enable Atomic North to tap into the city's thriving talent pool and vibrant tech ecosystem.

Strategic Growth in South India

As a technology company, opening its doors in Chennai, the IT and engineering hub of South India, is an obvious and strategic move for Atomic North. The new office in Chennai will play a key role in strengthening client relationships in the region and attracting top-tier talent from Tamil Nadu's leading universities and tech community. This smart initiative aims to accelerate the delivery of Atomic North's products and services to a growing customer base across South India.

In the words of Arun Prakash, the CEO of Atomic North Private Limited, "Opening our Chennai branch is a milestone moment for AtomicNorth. Chennai offers an incredible combination of skilled professionals, a mature technology infrastructure, and a business-friendly environment. This expansion reflects our commitment to building a strong national presence and delivering greater value to our clients and partners."

Investing in Local Talent and Community

This expansion will create new employment opportunities in the region, as the company plans to hire across engineering, operations, and client-facing roles in the coming months. Committed to investing in local talent development, Atomic North aims to make a meaningful contribution to strengthening Chennai's growing position as a global technology destination.

New Office Details

Atomic North Private Limited

Office No. GR 126,

WeWork DLF Cybercity Block 10124,

Mount Poonamallee Road, Manapakkam,

Chennai 600089 Tamil Nadu, India.

About AtomicNorth

AtomicNorth (Atomic North Private Limited) is a technology company dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that drive business growth. With a focus on quality, innovation, and client success, the company continues to expand its footprint to serve customers across India and beyond.

Serving as a full-service technology partner to its global clientele, Atomic North empowers its clients with the right technical skills, the latest tools, and best-in-breed platforms that support businesses 24/7. Strengthened by industry-leading technology partners such as Oracle, Microsoft, and others, Atomic North is committed to bringing world-class solutions to its diverse set of clients, from small and medium businesses to large enterprises.

With a team of industry professionals who understand the rapidly changing technology landscape and possess deep expertise in all aspects of IT management, Atomic North has a comprehensive service offering that brings value to its clients across diverse industries.

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