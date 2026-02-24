AU Small Finance Bank Earns 'Great Place to Work®' Certification for the Sixth Consecutive Year

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India's largest Small Finance Bank and the first in over a decade to receive in-principle approval to transition into a Universal Bank, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the sixth consecutive year. The achievement reinforces the Bank's commitment to its core philosophy of Forever Banking, a long-term promise of trust, care, and continuity for all stakeholders.

The certification is based entirely on employee feedback. For FY26, AU SFB achieved a significant increase in the Trust Index Score, highlighting the strength of its culture and the deep sense of belonging, employees experience across the organisation. The Great Place to Work® Institute is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours.

Speaking on the milestone, Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, "At AU SFB, our people have always been the heart of our journey, from a single-branch NBFC in Rajasthan to becoming India's largest Small Finance Bank now poised to transition into a universal bank. This sixth Great Place to Work® certification is more than an award; it validates our 'Forever Banking' promise that celebrates aspiration, rewards integrity, and enables every AUite to grow with purpose. When trust meets opportunity, excellence becomes a collective habit. Our journey and growth is a reflection of AUites who embody trust, innovation, ownership, and compassion."

Over the years, AU SFB has made long-term investments to strengthen employee experience. These include a culture of execution excellence, a values-driven leadership framework, robust learning and development programmes, and a work environment that encourages innovation, inclusion, and career mobility. The Bank has also expanded its technology and digital ecosystem, now supported by a 1,100-member IT team and 200+ in-house developers focused on Digital, Data, and AI - creating future-ready roles and opportunities for employees.

Earning this recognition for six straight years reflects AU SFB's sustained focus on building a purpose-led organisation where every voice is valued and every individual is empowered to grow.

About AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank Limited is a Scheduled Commercial Bank and India's largest Small Finance Bank by scale. Since becoming a bank in 2017, AU SFB has built a diversified retail banking model, offering services across deposits, loans, credit cards, investments, and insurance, supported by digital innovations like 24x7 video banking, AU 0101 app, and WhatsApp Banking. AU's wide network of over 2,726 banking touchpoints across 21 States and 4 Union Territories enables service to more than 1.25+ crore customers, powered by a workforce of 59,800+ employees.

