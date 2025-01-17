Aurm Joins Forces with Jupiter to Extend Financial Services to Its Customers

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 17: Aurm, a company that is redefining bank lockers experience by making it accessible and convenient for Indian households, and Jupiter Money, India's most-loved financial wellness platform, have announced a strategic partnership to make more financial services accessible to Aurm customers. The partnership between Aurm and Jupiter is designed to deliver innovative and seamless banking and asset management solutions for Aurm's customers.

Aurm's lockers, installed in gated communities, offer next-generation security and accessibility, while Jupiter brings its advanced digital financial tools to the table. Together, the two companies aim to transform asset management experience for their customers.

One of the key highlights of this partnership is the exclusive 10% savings on Aurm's locker services for users of the Edge CSB Bank RuPay Credit Card, available exclusively on Jupiter. This unique offer ensures that securing valuable assets is not only easier but also more affordable. The credit card, known for its industry-first cash-back on UPI and credit spends, provides customers with seamless financial control through a 100% digital and intuitive process.

Key features include:

* Lifetime free RuPay credit card with no joining or annual fees

* 2% cashback on UPI and credit spends on dining, travel, and shopping

* Save up to Rs36,000 per year with rewards points

The partnership marks a significant leap forward in an industry that has remained largely static for decades. Traditional bank locker systems often involve long waitlists, rigid access hours, and cumbersome paperwork, leaving customers frustrated. Aurm aims to eliminate these pain points by leveraging technology to offer 24/7 locker access, advanced biometric security, and a mobile-first approach to asset management.

Guided by a mission to set the gold standard in secure storage, Aurm is scaling rapidly with plans to expand its footprint to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam by first quarter of 2025, aiming for a network of 50,000 lockers across key cities by the end of the year. For Jupiter, the partnership strengthens its presence in the wealth management space, adding a new layer of value to its offerings.

Supporting Quote

Jitendra Gupta, founder and CEO, Jupiter Money

"At Jupiter, we've always been committed to helping people take control of their financial decisions and enhance their financial wellness. This partnership with Aurm furthers our mission by making money management not only simpler but also more secure and accessible. We are excited to introduce exclusive benefits to Aurm customers and continue to create more rewarding experiences for customers."

About Aurm

Aurm is a revolutionary safe deposit locker service designed to address the growing need for secure, accessible, and cost-effective solutions for safeguarding valuables. Founded in April 2023, Aurm combines advanced technology with community-centric placement, offering 24/7 accessible lockers equipped with military-grade security features and comprehensive insurance coverage of up to Rs25 lakhs per locker. Unlike traditional bank lockers, Aurm's services are designed for convenience and transparency, with lockers placed within residential communities to ensure ease of access. With no hidden costs and cutting-edge security, Aurm offers unparalleled peace of mind to individuals and families. For more information, visit www.aurm.in

About Jupiter

Founded in 2019, Jupiter is a digital banking platform dedicated to improving financial wellness through user-friendly tools and intuitive solutions. Backed by investors such as Nubank, Matrix, Tiger Global and Peak XV, Jupiter offers services including savings accounts, UPI payments, credit cards, and expense management, helping digitally-native millennials achieve their financial aspirations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)