Australia and Telangana activate the first joint Centre of Excellence in Applied Artificial Intelligence

New Delhi [India], December 8: In a major push for advancing Telangana's AI and innovation leadership, the Government of Telangana and Deakin University, Australia, formally activated the Joint Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (CoE), a flagship Australia-India collaboration set to advance applied, ethical, and impact-driven AI for public good.

The activation took place on 5 December 2025, during the visit of the Hon Assistant Minister for Manufacturing and Trade, Hon. Julian Hill MP, to the Telangana Secretariat, hosted by Hon Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE & C), Government of Telangana. The engagement marked a milestone moment in the technology and innovation partnership between Australia and India, underlining Deakin's key role in the CoE as the Australian knowledge and technology partner.

"During my recent visit to Australia, we invited Deakin University to establish a campus in Telangana", Hon Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE & C), Government of Telangana, said. "Telangana has an innovation-friendly ecosystem, and this CoE will strengthen it further," he added.

Built on the Letter of Intent signed earlier this year, the CoE brings together Deakin University's Applied Artificial Intelligence Institute (A²I²) and the Telangana AI Innovation Hub, combining Australia's world-leading expertise in applied, human-centred AI with Telangana's dynamic innovation ecosystem.

In his remarks, Assistant Minister for Manufacturing and Trade, Hon. Julian Hill MP, mentioned, "Australia deeply values its relationship with India, and the partnership with Telangana through Deakin University demonstrates how our collaboration is creating real-world outcomes beyond traditional diplomacy."

Speaking about Deakin's pioneering role, he added, "Deakin University has been a long-standing and trusted partner for India with a 31-year legacy. Its commitment to GIFT City, research collaborations, and now this Joint Centre of Excellence in AI shows the strength of Australian expertise in applied and ethical AI."

Positioned as India's first applied, impact-led AI research and innovation hub with an Australian partnership, the Centre aims to deliver scalable, citizen-centric AI solutions shaped by global best practice and grounded in local needs.

The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to responsible, impact-led AI, aligned with India's National AI Mission, Telangana's Global Innovation AI Hub vision, and the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During the session, leaders announced the activation phase of the CoE, and introduced three priority domains for its initial work program, which are AI for Public Service and Governance, Health and Smart Education AI Solutions and Climate Resilience and MSME Innovation.

The CoE represents a co-invested, co-designed model that brings together academic leadership, government support, and ecosystem collaboration. Deakin University will contribute deep technical capability and research translation expertise, while Telangana provides one of India's most progressive digital ecosystems and a strong commitment to innovation-led development.

The visit also included discussions on Joint AI pilots and research translation pathways, AI-driven workforce development aligned with future skills needs and broader opportunities for Australia-Telangana cooperation in emerging technologies.

About Deakin University: Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research, and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set up operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant education and research culture.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/

