Avaamo Introduces Agents; Digital Workers that will Power the Next Evolution of your Workforce

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 5: Avaamo, announced the launch of Avaamo Agents, a groundbreaking set of digital workers who will augment the workforce and enhance enterprise operations through automation, efficiency, and innovation.

Avaamo Agents is a group of trusted autonomous AI agents with powerful new capabilities and takes advantage of advances in Agentic reasoning and combines Avaamo's experience in enterprise workflows, security and compliance to deliver a new kind of Digital worker. The agents will help companies to scale their workforce exponentially with human-like intelligence 24/7.

This suite of the first AI-powered healthcare agents includes Ava for care scheduling, Aaron for payment processing, Amber for health coverage guidance, and Alex for lab report access. These agents represent a new generation of digital workers, enabling organizations to scale their workforce exponentially with human-like intelligence, available 24/7. Each agent provides seamless, secure, and accurate support-- helping healthcare organizations deliver better care with greater efficiency.

Why Avaamo Agents Matter?

With Avaamo Agents entering the workforce to augment the skills shortage and current labor demands, repetitive tasks in dozens of areas can be delegated to Avaamo Agents to process and manage efficiently.

* Customer support queries are resolved faster.

* Employee questions no longer go unanswered for days.

* Healthcare inquiries--from claims and insurance to medical tests--are processed swiftly.

* Avaamo Healthcare Agents provide secure, multilingual, 24/7 support.

* Autonomous AI workforce built for scalable, high-impact efficiency.

* Avaamo Agents ensure rapid deployment, robust security, and compliance.

The New Digital AI workforce is India's future

The AI digital workforce vision goes beyond mere automation. Avaamo is creating intelligent digital workers that don't just assist - they execute independently across healthcare, employee support, and customer service. These aren't tools or interfaces; they're autonomous agents of change that operate 24/7 across every channel of the enterprise.

"India's AI industry is set to grow to $1 trillion by 2030, AI-enabled automation adoption will be the foundation for organizations to automate, gain cost efficiency, and generate fresh opportunities for worker reskilling. Today's launch signifies a key milestone at which organizations transition to adopting AI, building an AI-first economy and defining the future of work," said Ram Menon, CEO and Co-founder of Avaamo.

With government-led initiatives such as Digital India and Make in India, enterprises have an ideal environment to harness AI by redeploying human talent for higher value activities and delegating lower- level repetitive tasks to the AI digital worker.

India needs to lead the AI revolution not just participate in it. Organizations that take the lead in integrating AI digital workers into their global workforce strategy will gain a first-mover advantage and establish themselves as global pioneers in AI-powered business transformation.

Avaamo is an advanced multimodal Agentic AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, generative AI, and call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT, and customer service for leading global companies. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of Agentic-enabled enterprise. Join us at the forefront of innovation!

