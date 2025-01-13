Avery Dennison Unveils Premium Labels to Elevate Packaging for Luxury Brands in India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Avery Dennison South Asia a global leader in materials science and packaging solutions, has announced the launch of its Premium Labels range. This new offering includes a portfolio of textured substrates for premium labeling, specifically designed to elevate consumer experiences through unique surface textures and patterns.

In a marketplace where first impressions matter more than ever, premium packaging has become an indispensable element of brand identity. For luxury brands, labels are more than functional--they are statements of craftsmanship and quality. The Premium Labels range is tailored for key industries including food & beverages, and luxury beauty segments. These labels aim to redefine packaging by enhancing shelf appeal, driving brand differentiation, and catering to the aspirational demands of consumers, particularly Gen Z and millennials. The launch is in collaboration with three print converters - Letra Graphix, Pragati Pack India and Janus Inernational.

Unique features of Premium Labels:

* Enhanced shelf appeal: Designed to capture consumer attention through and elegant packaging.

* Sustainability focus: Labels are developed with a commitment to reducing environmental impact and promoting circularity.

* Aspirational packaging: Meets the demands of the growing middle-class consumer base seeking special and personalized experiences.

Speaking on the launch, Saurabh Aggarwal VP & GM South Asia said, "Innovation lies at the core of Avery Dennison's philosophy. As part of our motto, 'Making Possible' we believe in the powerful connection between intellect and imagination, science and technology, and the physical and digital. The launch of our Premium Labels range is a step forward in addressing this philosophy and represents our dedication to redefining what's possible in the world of labeling. By combining innovative design with a commitment to sustainability, we empower brands to stand out on shelves and connect with consumers in meaningful ways."

Avery Dennison's India team commitment to sustainability and innovation drives every initiative it undertakes. By leveraging advanced technologies and sustainable practices, the company aims to create solutions that not only meet the needs of its customers but also contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive future. From reducing environmental impact to fostering circular economies, Avery Dennison continues to lead the way in reshaping industries for the better.

Avery Dennison is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides innovative solutions for branding, packaging, and supply chain optimization, focusing on sustainability, circularity, and transparency. With a presence in over 50 countries and a commitment to reducing waste and advancing technology, Avery Dennison connects brands and consumers while addressing the challenges of future generations.

