Avery Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. to Showcase Next-Gen Drug Delivery & CDMO Solutions at Vitafoods India 2026

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Avery Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company and leading innovator in advanced oral drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce its participation in Vitafoods India 2026, the country's premier nutraceutical and wellness exhibition, taking place from 11-13 February 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre (Pavilions 1-3), Mumbai.

Avery Pharmaceuticals will exhibit at Booth N-28, where attendees can engage with the company's technical and commercial team and explore its cutting-edge solutions in drug delivery and contract manufacturing development services in orally dissolving strips.

Vitafoods India serves as a vital platform for business leaders, formulators, researchers, and innovators across the health, nutrition, and pharmaceutical sectors to connect, collaborate, and advance breakthroughs in health and wellness. With an expansive showcase of the nutraceutical supply chain under one roof, this event is expected to draw thousands of industry professionals over three days.

At the event, Avery Pharmaceuticals will spotlight its flagship platform:

Mouth Dissolving Strips (MDS) -- an advanced oral delivery system designed for:

* Faster absorption

* Enhanced bioavailability

* Improved patient compliance

end-to-end CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) services tailored to support pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands from formulation to commercialisation.

"Our participation in Vitafoods India 2026 underscores Avery Pharma's commitment to driving innovation in drug delivery and partnering with forward-thinking brands seeking smarter, scalable solutions," said a spokesperson from Avery Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to welcoming industry peers and collaborators at Booth N-28 to share insights and explore future opportunities."

About Avery Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Avery Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on elevating healthcare standards through innovative drug delivery technologies. A wholly owned subsidiary of Arrow Greentech Limited, Avery is committed to developing advanced oral delivery solutions, including Mouth Dissolving Strips and providing comprehensive CDMO and contract manufacturing services that meet the dynamic needs of global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical partners.

About Vitafoods India

Vitafoods India is the leading B2B exhibition and conference for the nutraceutical, functional food, and wellness industry. Organized by Informa Markets, the event brings together stakeholders from across the value chain to foster innovation, collaboration, and business growth. It serves as a premier platform for showcasing breakthrough technologies, ingredients, and formulations shaping the future of health and nutrition.

For more information, visit - https://averypharma.co.in/

https://www.vitafoodsindia.com/en/home.html

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)