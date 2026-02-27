Avery Pharmaceuticals Show Innovative Nutraceutical Products at Vitafoods India 2026 with their Mouth Dissolving Strips & and CDMO Solutions

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Avery Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. showcased its innovative Mouth Dissolving Strips and CDMO solutions at Vitafoods India 2026, held from February 11-13 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Over 500 visitors engaged with our booth, showcasing the robust interest from key players across the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and healthcare sectors. The participation enabled the company to demonstrate its scientific capabilities, initiate new business conversations, and strengthen relationships with existing and prospective partners.

At the event, the company presented its innovative Mouth Dissolving Strips (MDS) technology, which significantly enhances patient care & convenience and ensures higher drug absorption efficiency. Avery also spotlighted its integrated Contract Manufacturing services, highlighting its ability to support brands across the product lifecycle, from formulation and development to scalable manufacturing and commercialization.

The exhibition served as a strategic platform for Avery Pharmaceuticals to exchange insights with industry leaders, explore collaboration opportunities, and showcase its commitment to innovation-driven, patient-centric solutions within the evolving healthcare and nutraceutical ecosystem.

Commenting on the successful participation, a spokesperson from Avery Pharmaceuticals said, "Vitafoods India 2026 provided an excellent platform to connect with industry stakeholders and present our differentiated drug delivery and CDMO capabilities. The strong engagement and positive response reaffirm our focus on delivering innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions to partners across the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors."

About Avery Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Avery Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on advancing healthcare through innovative drug delivery technologies. A wholly owned subsidiary of Arrow Greentech Limited, the company specializes in advanced oral delivery systems, including Mouth Dissolving Strips. It offers comprehensive CDMO and services aligned with global quality and regulatory standards.

About Vitafoods India

Vitafoods India is a premier B2B exhibition for the nutraceutical, functional food, and wellness industry, bringing together global stakeholders to foster innovation, partnerships, and business growth across the health and nutrition value chain.

