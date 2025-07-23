Axis Trustee Services Launches Industry-First AI-Powered Chatbot 'AVA' to Transform Client Experience

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: Axis Trustee Services Limited (ATSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axis Bank and a leading name in corporate and fiduciary services in India, has announced the launch of AVA (Axis Trustee Virtual Assistant) - the first AI-powered chatbot in the Indian trustee services space. With AVA, Axis Trustee takes a significant step in its digital transformation journey, reaffirming its position at the forefront of fintech-led trustee solutions.

AVA is designed to deliver real-time, intelligent, and seamless client support across key touch-points. By integrating AI into its service delivery model, Axis Trustee aims to redefine client experience through instant support, improved transparency, and enhanced operational efficiency. The virtual assistant is built to address three major pillars of client interaction:

Product and Service Queries

AVA provides instant responses to frequently asked questions and offers detailed information about Axis Trustee's diverse suite of products and services. Clients can access information 24/7, ensuring real-time support without delays.

Service Request Management

Existing clients can raise service requests through AVA seamlessly. All interactions are logged, tracked, and resolved efficiently within the defined turnaround time (TAT), ensuring reliability and transparency.

Process and Transaction-Related Queries

AVA offers instant support on all process and transaction-related queries across trustee services including documentation, compliance workflows, and regulatory protocols. It delivers guidance aligned with current regulations, and ensures clients receive structured responses.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Rahul Choudhary, MD & CEO, Axis Trustee Services Limited,said, "AVA marks a pivotal step in our journey towards becoming a digitally empowered, customer-centric trustee partner. In today's fast-paced financial ecosystem, the need for faster, more intuitive client interactions is more critical than ever. AVA goes beyond being a Chatbot - it reflects our commitment to innovation, transparency, and real-time client engagement. As we move forward in our fintech transformation, AVA will be instrumental in building trust and helping us deliver superior service experiences to all stakeholders."

Over the past few years, Axis Trustee has consistently redefined trustee services in India through focused initiatives. With investments in automation, digital documentation, and now AI-powered customer service support, Axis Trustee is positioning itself as a next-generation Trustee - agile, responsive, and future-ready.

About Axis Trustee Services Limited (ATSL):

Axis Trustee, a wholly owned subsidiary of Axis Bank, is a leading provider of Trustee and Fiduciary services in India, offering a broad range of solutions across Debenture Trustee, Security Trustee Escrow Agency, Securitization, AIF, InvIT, REIT, Trustee for P2P lending platform and more. With a growing emphasis on digital solutions and client-centric innovation, ATSL continues to set benchmarks in the Trustee ecosystem.

With a future-forward approach and deep domain expertise, ATSL offers a comprehensive portfolio including Debenture Trustee, Security Trustee, and Facility Agent services (covering both onshore and GIFT City jurisdictions). It also provides trustee solutions for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), alongside tailored estate and succession planning services. ATSL supports diverse financial structures through Escrow and Payout Management, Trustee services for P2P lending platforms, TRA Agency roles, ESOP Trusts, and Orphan SPVs for aircraft leasing. Its securitization trustee solutions round out its robust offerings, underscoring its commitment to secure, transparent, and regulation-aligned fiduciary services.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)