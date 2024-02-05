AZA Fashions Unveils its Grandeur Store in Ahmedabad

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 5: AZA Fashions, India's leading multi-designer fashion retailer, unveiled its brand-new store in Ahmedabad with a grand launch party that celebrated Indian creativity. Following the success of its flagship stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad, AZA Fashions is thrilled to extend its luxury shopping experience to the vibrant city of Ahmedabad. Sprawled over 10,000 sq. ft. in the prime area of Ambli Bopal Road, the store redefines the fashion landscape of the city with an expansive selection of luxury women's apparel, menswear, accessories, and fashion jewelry. The store marks yet another milestone for the brand, as it rapidly expands its retail footprint across the country.

Commenting on the launch Dr Alka Nishar, Founder & Chairperson, AZA Fashions, said, "AZA has played a pivotal role in championing Indian design over the last 18 years, and it's so rewarding to see Indian craftsmanship take center stage on the global fashion map. The AZA Ahmedabad store is a space where craftsmanship meets elegance, and fashion enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a world of timeless sophistication and cutting-edge style."

"We are thrilled to bring Aza's legacy to Ahmedabad, a city known for its rich cultural history. The new store is not just a retail space it's a celebration of craftsmanship and creativity. We invite the fashion enthusiasts of Ahmedabad to indulge in the splendor of our curated collections and experience the magic of Indian design," added Devangi Parekh, Managing Director, Azafashions.com.

With its highly luxurious ambiance, the store is designed to provide a unique and immersive shopping experience for fashion enthusiasts in the region. From traditional Indian couture and exquisite bridal wear to contemporary fusion wear and even menswear, the meticulously curated collection in the store caters to diverse occasions and preferences of the city discerning clientele. Along with an extensive range of designer clothing, patrons can also shop for accessories, and fashion jewelry making this swanky store a perfect destination for luxury shoppers in Ahmedabad.

AZA Fashions has been a trailblazer in the world of luxury fashion, and the Ahmedabad store promises to be a haven for connoisseurs seeking the finest in Indian couture. Housing India's most renowned designers, such as Amit Aggarwal, Jayanti Reddy, Sabyasachi, Anushree Reddy, Nupur Kanoi, Ridhi Mehra, Anamika Khanna, Varun Bahl, Ritika Mirchandani, and Rimple Harpreet Narula and many more.

AZA Fashions curates the finest in Indian fashion and represents the pinnacle of modern luxury and service. Founded in 2005 by Dr Alka Nishar, AZA has become a leading fashion authority in India. Located across Mumbai and Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, AZA stores deliver an extraordinary shopping experience, with customers receiving personalized attention from trained fashion consultants. Promoted by Devangi Parekh, Aza's fast growing luxury e-commerce store, www.Azafashions.com was launched in 2015 as a global web platform to offer clients the convenience of shopping the best of Indian fashion from anywhere in the world. This premier multi-designer online portal retails a curated selection of luxury apparel and accessories by over 1000+ of India's most recognized and talented designers. It offers customers the convenience of shopping from anywhere in the world.

For more information visit www.azafashions.com.

