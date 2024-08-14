BabyOrgano Secures Rs 6 Crore Seed Funding from Sauce.vc

SMPL New Delhi [India], August 14: BabyOrgano, a personal care brand for kids, has successfully raised Rs6 crore in funding from Sauce Consumer Fund III, with participation from existing investors. This significant funding further encouraged the company's ambitious expansion plans. The brand plans new product launches, marketing initiatives, team building and exploring export opportunities as part of their expansion plans. Since its establishment in 2020, the company has been making waves in the babies and kids wellness space. This funding raised by the company marks a major development for the brand. Founded by passionate entrepreneurs Riddhi Sharma and Ripul Sharma, this brand has grown at an ever-increasing pace, and is now closely trusted for natural products pertaining to children from 0 to 15 years.

"The kids care market in India is growing rapidly and a vast majority of the country uses homemade recipes. We are seeing an increased move towards authentic natural products that marry convenience and efficacy. Riddhi and Ripul have created a unique set of products that offer the authenticity of nature in easy to use formats. This represents a very large opportunity in the baby care space and we are excited to partner with them as they build an exciting brand of new age wellness products for baby and kids care." said Yash Dholakia, Partner at Sauce.vc.

The kids care market is growing rapidly, and the need for chemical-free kids products has become increasingly important. Recognising this need, BabyOrgano has established itself as the brand that offers 100% natural products, harnessing the power of antiquated recipes. The company offers a wide array of classical and proprietary products such as Swarnaprashan - Immunity booster, Sitoapaladi, Sankhpushpi, traditional Ubtan & other personal care products. With a professional team headed by a PhD pharmacist working meticulously to develop each product, the highest standards of quality and efficacy are always ensured.

Besides developing products, the company takes a holistic approach to children's health and wellness. Using time-tested formulations derived from nature, the brand goes beyond just treating symptoms to emphasize overall well-being. They put great emphasis on maintaining authenticity and effectiveness which resonates strongly with parents who seek safe, natural alternatives for their children's care.

With the new funding raised, BabyOrgano is set to expand its reach and influence in the industry. The company plans to introduce innovative health & wellness products, bolster its marketing initiatives, and build a robust team to support its growth. Additionally, BabyOrgano will be exploring export opportunities, thus taking its unique blend of ancient wisdom and modern convenience to a global audience.

"Natural products are seeing a growing demand in the children's wellness space, and this investment will aid the market expansion for us;" said Riddhi Sharma, Founder and CEO of BabyOrgano. "We are excited about the opportunities this funding opens up for us to reach more families. This will help us to continue our mission of nurturing Indian children with high-quality natural products."

As parents always look for products that are safe for their kids, BabyOrgano stays true to its core values of pure ingredients, quality, safety, and sustainability as it starts this new chapter. Aiming to reach every household in India, BabyOrgano is well-positioned to make a lasting impact on children's health and well-being.

