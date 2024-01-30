Bag2Bag Brings Hourly Stays into Hotel Booking Mainstream

SRV Media

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30: Say hello to hyper flexibility in online hotel booking! As recent studies project a remarkable surge of 14.8 per cent in the trending micro-stay hotel bookings and is expected to continue its ascent in the coming years. Leading this transformative wave is Bag2Bag, a revolutionary Indian travel tech startup that has boldly entered the scene, reshaping the hospitality industry with its innovative approach. Established in 2019, Bag2Bag is disrupting norms by placing hourly hotel bookings at the forefront of its strategy, offering a flexible and budget-friendly alternative to traditional overnight stays.

Embracing the pulse of modern travel, Bag2Bag Hotels & Homes has revolutionized conventional hotel bookings with unique pay-per-use models or micro stays. As per the Business Standard, this trailblazing online accommodation platform showcases an unprecedented shift towards redefining the essence of hotel stays, bringing hourly stays into the mainstream.

Introducing Affordable, Family-Friendly Hourly Stays

Recognizing the diverse needs of travelers through valuable feedback from our esteemed customers, who consistently seek affordability and flexibility, Bag2Bag has reshaped the landscape of hospitality with the introduction of a groundbreaking feature.

Until now, hourly stays were primarily focused on specific travel types like solo travelers, Backpackers, business travelers, etc. Through close collaboration with hotels, Bag2Bag has extended the accessibility of hourly stays to accommodate families, including children. Bag2Bag has enabled hourly stays for all types of travelers, including family travelers with children, which is a great value addition in hourly hotel bookings.

"We understand that traveling with kids requires flexibility and specific needs. Along with our hourly options, parents can now seamlessly add their children at booking, ensuring access to spacious rooms without the hassle of searching for family-friendly rooms or worrying about extra charges," says Alok Mishra, co-founder and CEO of Bag2Bag.

Effortless Convenience Unveiled

Bag2Bag introduces a paradigm shift in staycations, offering a unique blend of stay and food. This innovation allows travelers to enjoy a 12-hour stay. No more paying for an entire day when only 12 hours suffice!

Additionally, the flexible check-in policy ensures that travelers have the convenience of aligning their accommodation schedule with their travel itinerary. It provides guests the freedom to check-in any time and check-out any time with a full gap of 24-hours, by accommodating various arrival and departure times, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of a global clientele.

Unique Filters and Add Ons

Refine your hotel options with ease! Filter hotels by price, location, user rating, local ID acceptance, and stay types, like hourly hotels in Delhi, hourly hotels in Mumbai, Bangalore etc. Whether you're a student, medical traveler, family adventurer with kids, solo explorer, business professional, or simply on a layover, Bag2Bag has the perfect stay for you.

Bag2Bag goes beyond accommodation, offering a seamless blend of comfort and culinary delight for every traveler. Pre-book food and beverages along with your stay for a seamless experience.

Anytime, Any city, All in a Single App

Forget the hassle of multiple platforms. Bag2Bag houses everything under one roof: hotels by hour, overnight stays, homestays, service apartments, resorts, villas, and even cozy cottages across 100+ cities in India. Unlock last-minute deals and cater to backpackers' needs, making Bag2Bag your ultimate travel companion.

Alok Mishra, co-founder and CEO of Bag2Bag, says: "We believe that the future of hospitality is flexible and personalized. Bag2Bag is redefining the way people think about hotel bookings, offering a convenient and affordable solution for today's on-the-go traveler. We are excited to be at the forefront of this revolution, making hourly stays the new normal."

Bag2Bag Hotels and Homes:

Bag2Bag is a pioneering and customer-centric platform in the travel and hospitality industry, providing an innovative solution for travelers seeking flexible and convenient accommodations. With an extensive selection of 10,000+ partnered hotels across 100+ cities, Bag2Bag offers customized hourly stays, overnight hotels, resorts, service apartments, and more for hours, days, weeks, or months, providing travelers with flexibility and savings. Established in 2019, Bag2Bag is diligently managed by its three founders, Alok Mishra, Anurag Tiwari, and Gaurav Garg, leading a team of over 22 dedicated employees.

Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ionicframework.projectx956620

