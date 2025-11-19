Bageshwar Baba at Sanskriti University: Inspires Students, Praises Values & Salutes - "Border Pe Jawan, Desh Ka Kisaan Hi Bharat Ke Asli Heroes!"

VMPL

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19: NAAC-accredited and widely recognised as India's leading industry-oriented university, Sanskriti University, Mathura, witnessed a historic and spiritually electrifying moment as Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Ji arrived during his ongoing Sanatan Ekta Padyatra.

The spiritual wave of the Yatra, filled with lakhs of devotees chanting "Jai Shri Ram!", transformed the surroundings of the university into an atmosphere of devotion, pride, and Sanatan unity.

A Grand, Traditional Welcome at Sanskriti University

At the entrance gate of Sanskriti Ayurveda Medical College,Chancellor Dr. Sachin Gupta and CEO Dr. Meenakshi Sharma welcomed Shastri Ji with traditional rituals -- beautifully reflecting the university's ethos of Sanskriti, Shiksha & Sanskar.

Beloved actor Rampal Yadav accompanied Shastri Ji during the rally, joining him as the Yatra approached the university campus.

Satvik Dinner & Stay at the World-Class Sanskriti Wellness Centre

Following the address, Shastri Ji arrived at the serene Sanskriti Wellness Centre, where he enjoyed a pure Satvik bhojan alongside respected dignitaries.

The centre's world-class facilities, peaceful ambience and cultural warmth make it one of the most admired university wellness spaces in India.

Shastri Ji rested overnight and expressed heartfelt satisfaction with the hospitality, arrangements and environment.

Shastri Ji's Words That Became the Voice of the Event

Shastri Ji delivered a powerful message that instantly resonated among youth and devotees:

"Desh ke do asli heroes --Border pe khada Jawan,Aur desh ka Kisaan jo kheton mein khada hai."

This emotional statement instantly ignited the spirit of national pride across the gathering.

He praised the cultural discipline, value-based education, and spiritual environment of Sanskriti University, Mathura, saying that such institutions strengthen the future of Bharat.

He further added with gratitude: "Yahaan saari vyavastha dil se ki gayi hai." (Everything here has been arranged with true heart and devotion.)

A Heartfelt Interaction with Students

Before departing around 9 AM, Shastri Ji met the students eagerly waiting at the Wellness Centre. With warmth and affection, he encouraged them to stay rooted in culture, respect national heroes, and uphold the values of Sanatan unity:

"Bharat ka future aap ho --Sanskar, Sewa aur Ekta ko hamesha apne saath rakhna."

This personal interaction created a lasting emotional connection between the students and their revered guest and contribution to nation-building through its industry-oriented academic model.

The larger Sanatan Ekta Yatra witnessed the gracious presence of distinguished personalities who added cultural, social, and spiritual depth to the grand gathering: Shilpa Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Mridul Kant Shastri, Devkinandan Thakur,Ekta Kapoor and many more.Their presence enriched the Yatra celebrations and amplified its spiritual significance nationwide.

Blessed Morning at Sanskriti University: Arrival of Jayaa Kishori Ji, Pundrik Swami Ji & Radhika Goswami Ji

The next morning brought another divine moment as spiritual icons:Jayaa Kishori Ji, Pundrik Swami Ji, Radhika Goswami Ji visited the Sanskriti Wellness Centre to meet Shastri Ji.Their presence elevated the morning into a spiritually charged and memorable experience for the entire Sanskriti University fraternity.

A Historic Moment of Pride for Sanskriti University, Mathura

Shastri Ji's visit strengthened Sanskriti University's position as: A campus where cultural heritage meets global education.This spiritually significant event has placed Sanskriti University, Mathura at the centre of national attention -- celebrating not just education but also culture, unity, values and Bharat's timeless spiritual identity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)