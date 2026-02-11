Bajaj General Insurance launches 'NRInsure', offering 35% premium discount for NRIs

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Bajaj General Insurance Limited (formerly known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited), one of India's leading private general insurers, today announced the launch of NRInsure, a new add-on offering to its flagship retail health insurance product, My Health Care Plan (MHCP). Designed for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), the add-on offers a 35% discount on the base policy premium across MHCP plans.

NRInsure is aimed at addressing a long-standing need among NRIs who continue to maintain health insurance coverage in India for themselves, despite residing overseas. The add-on can be opted for at the time of purchasing a new policy, enabling eligible customers to avail the discount upon declaration of their NRI/OCI status and submission of prescribed documents.

Available to customers buying a new policy of My Health Care Plan, NRInsure allows NRIs and OCIs to retain continuity of their health cover in India while benefiting from lower premiums. All features, benefits and waiting periods under the base policy continue to apply, ensuring consistency in coverage.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Amarnath Saxena, Chief Technical Officer - Commercial, Bajaj General Insurance, said,"For many NRIs, India remains home, not just emotionally, but also when it comes to long-term healthcare planning and preparing for a return to India. However, accessing and managing health insurance back home while living overseas can often be complex. With NRInsure, we are responding to this need by offering a premium discount to NRIs and OCIs, while ensuring continuity and familiarity of coverage under a trusted health plan. This add-on reflects our effort to support those who continue to keep their roots firmly anchored in India."

With the introduction of NRInsure, Bajaj General Insurance continues to evolve its health insurance portfolio to reflect changing customer needs, global mobility, and the growing aspiration among Indians abroad to stay connected with India's healthcare ecosystem.

About Bajaj General Insurance

Bajaj General Insurance Limited (formerly known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited) is one of India's leading, most trusted and dynamic private general insurance companies. It is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, India's leading and most diversified financial services group.

Bajaj General offers a broad portfolio of innovative and customer-focused insurance solutions, spanning motor, health, and home insurance, along with specialised products such as pet insurance, wedding insurance, event protection, cyber insurance, and rural insurance. From safeguarding your health and home to protecting your travels and life's most important moments, Bajaj General aims to be a constant partner in your journey. Bajaj General equally offers a comprehensive and a well-diversified range of products, including fire, marine, engineering, liability and surety insurance to corporates and SMEs. The company also participates in various government schemes with a focus on financial inclusion. The company is also known for its robust risk selection capabilities, digital adoption and product innovation.

Established in 2001, the company has grown its footprint to nearly 1,500 towns and cities across India, ensuring easy access and a close connection to its customers. This access is enabled through the largest distribution network, spanning across individual agents, point-of-sales personnel, banks, NBFCs, motor dealers, brokers and the company's proprietary sales force.

It holds an [ICRA]AAA rating from ICRA Limited, reflecting the highest level of confidence in its financial strength and stability. With a strong legacy, a forward-looking mindset, and an unwavering focus on its 'Customer-First' philosophy, Bajaj General remains committed to protecting what matters most, empowering individuals, families, and businesses to live with confidence and peace of mind.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)