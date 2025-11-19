Bajaj Markets Boosts Engagement and Lead Generation with Netcore Cloud's AI Agents

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Netcore Cloud, a global MarTech leader, today announced the success of its collaboration with Bajaj Markets, powered by AI-driven marketing strategies. Leveraging Netcore's Agentic AI, particularly its Content Agent, Bajaj Markets drove a 17% surge in clicks and a significant uplift in lead generation (Demat and Personal Loan category). This partnership marks a new milestone in AI-led personalisation at scale, showcasing how intelligent, brand-aligned messaging can translate into measurable marketing impact. Powered by Netcore Cloud's team of AI Agents, Bajaj Markets personalised campaigns at scale, driving higher clicks, better leads, and profitable retention.

Netcore's AI Agents, particularly the Content Agent, played a crucial role in capturing the brand's positioning and translating it into authentic, conversion-focused messaging. By leveraging these AI Agents, Bajaj Markets was able to scale meaningful engagement with precision and consistency, resulting in a 17% increase in clicks and a notable rise in leads across key categories. The collaboration demonstrated how AI-driven solutions can unlock scalable, brand-aligned growth.

Key results achieved with Netcore Cloud's Agentic AI:

* 17.38% month-on-month increase in click growth

* 17% overall growth in lead volume through the APN (App Push Notification) channel

* 9.78% rise in overall CTR

* 4.06% boost in lead generation, especially in Demat and Personal Loan categories

Bajaj Markets transformation journey began with identifying content inefficiencies: generic messaging, lack of real-time optimisation, and missed personalisation opportunities. Within weeks of deployment, Netcore Cloud's AI Agents generated content dynamically adapting to different user cohorts and product lines, using A/B testing and real-time performance tracking to continually improve results.

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO of Netcore Cloud, said, "At Netcore, we believe that AI should do more than just automate; it should empower marketers to move with clarity, speed, and purpose. Our AI Agents are designed to think like marketers and act with intelligence. The success we've achieved with Bajaj Markets is a clear validation of how Agentic AI can deliver measurable impact, drive retention-first growth, and craft campaigns that feel deeply human at scale."

Netcore Cloud's five-year partnership with Bajaj Markets ensured smooth implementation and continuous enablement through training and support. This collaboration has redefined how Bajaj Markets approaches customer engagement--automating without compromising empathy.

Explore how Agentic AI can drive ROI for your business. Read the full success story here.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a leading agentic marketing platform, leverages its comprehensive Customer Engagement Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to analyze customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. Netcore Cloud is appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's CMMI® by Equalitas Certifications Limited, reaffirming its commitment to process excellence.

For more information, visit netcorecloud.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)