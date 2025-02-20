Bangalore's Interior Design Industry Gaining Global Recognition

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 20: Bangalore, renowned as a global tech hub, is rapidly emerging as a key player in the international interior design industry. With a deep talent pool, competitive pricing, and a growing reputation for design innovation, the city is attracting global clients seeking world-class interior solutions.

* With two to three monthly inquiries for overseas projects, Bangalore's global appeal is growing, says Nandita Manwani, Founder of The Studio by Nandita Manwani

Nandita Manwani, Founder of The Studio by Nandita Manwani , highlights the growing global interest in Bangalore's design expertise. "We receive two to three inquiries per month for interior design projects outside India," says Manwani. "These range from residential spaces in the Middle East and Southeast Asia to vacation homes in Europe and the United States. This surge in interest underscores India's growing stature in the global design community."

The global interior design market, valued at over $130 billion, is experiencing steady growth. According to a report by Grand View Research, India's interior design sector is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 7% in the coming years, driven by rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and increasing demand for professionally designed spaces. Bangalore, often regarded as India's Silicon Valley, is now mirroring its IT industry's success in the design space.

The city is home to leading design institutions, including the National Institute of Design (NID) and Srishti Institute of Art, Design, and Technology, along with several universities offering specialized degrees in interior design. This strong academic foundation ensures a steady pipeline of skilled professionals, making Bangalore an attractive destination for international clients seeking top-tier design expertise at cost-effective rates.

Much like the IT services industry, Bangalore's interior design sector thrives on highly skilled professionals, strong project management, and the ability to deliver quality work remotely. Indian design firms are increasingly leveraging technology to collaborate with international clients, offering virtual consultations, photorealistic visualizations, and comprehensive design documentation.

Indian designers are not only adapting to global trends but also defining them by blending international aesthetics with regional sensibilities. This fusion results in distinctive, innovative designs that appeal to a diverse clientele worldwide. With a thriving industry, a rich talent pool, and increasing global demand for high-quality, cost-effective interior design services, Bangalore is well on its way to becoming a leading global hub for interior design--just as it once revolutionized India's IT sector.

About The Studio

The Studio is an Interior Design Company in Bangalore and takes on limited Design & Turnkey Interior assignments across South India. The Studio is a venture of Bangalore's leading Interior Designer Nandita Manwani.

The Studio started back in 2010 to recognize and to cherish good residential design and its profound influence on the life of individuals and families. Today it has a network of designers, craftsmen, factories and specialty partners across India and the Globe that are helping them take passion passion and vision to reality.

For more information, visit https://thestudiobangalore.com/

About Nandita Manwani:

Nandita Manwani is among the most respected Interior Designers in Bangalore and is the founder of The Studio by Nandita Manwani - a design & interior-works company focused exclusively on lifestyle-based Residential Interiors.

Nandita has been a regular guest columnist with Deccan Herald & her work has featured across various national and international print & digital media. She was recently ranked among the top women interior designers in Bangalore and as one of the top upcoming interior designers in India. Her work has won the Best of Houzz acclaim for the last 2 years in a row and she is recognized as amongst the top Interior Designers to follow by the magazine.

Nandita is also the author of the most popular blog on home interiors in the country www.homedesignbangalore.com and since 2010, her work & her writing has helped over one and a half million home makers during their own home making journey. Over the last decade helping people realise their dream called home has been her passion, much more than just a profession.

Contact:

Ph. No: +91 9482 594 088,

Email: sales@thestudiobangalore.com

