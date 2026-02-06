Bangalore Watch Company Opens Flagship Boutique

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 6: Bangalore Watch Company™ (BWC), an Indian luxury watch brand known for its contemporary collections inspired by India's modern stories, announces the opening of its flagship boutique in Bangalore's prestigious Lavelle Road.

The new 1,800 sq. ft. space marks an important milestone in BWC's journey. Designed as an experience center rather than a conventional retail store, the boutique showcases the brand's complete range of collections and features a dedicated customer lounge, a space for hosting masterclasses, and watch community events.

On display from the brand's archives are rare pieces of Meteorites, a watch made of material recovered from a fighter-plane, and the first Indian-made watch that went to Space.

"Over time, we've built a strong community of watch owners across 30 countries. Many of them are frequent flyers who often make a stop at our studio in South Bangalore," said Mercy Amalraj, Co-founder of the brand. "While that space has been perfect for one-on-one interactions, the new boutique is designed to be open, engaging, and a perfect setting for showcasing our watches and technical capabilities. Located in central Bangalore, it allows us to host more people, events, and conversations -- creating a space that truly reflects the community that has grown with us."

The boutique is situated in one of Bangalore's most sought-after neighbourhoods, home to some of the city's finest cafes, design houses, and prestigious retail stores. Its central location makes it easily accessible to visitors, positioning BWC at the crossroads of the city's lifestyle, design, and watch communities.

"This boutique represents the next chapter for us," said Nirupesh Joshi, Co-founder of Bangalore Watch Company. "From the beginning, our goal has been to create an Indian luxury watch brand that connects deeply with people through meaningful stories. With this space, we want to offer our community a place where those stories can be experienced, not just seen."

"We've always believed that ownership goes beyond the product," added Mercy. "The boutique allows us to meet our customers in person, host them for intimate gatherings, and create experiences that bring together watch lovers from across the country."

"BWC has always been more than a watch company from Bangalore to me... As one of their first customers, it has been an absolute pleasure to witness their evolution -- from their nascency online, to their cozy studio, and now to their flagship boutique in the heart of the city. This moment felt like a shared milestone for both the brand and its community of loyal owners, and I couldn't be more proud," said Mr. Vinay Somashekhar, customer since 2019.

BWC envisions the boutique as more than just a place to discover watches -- it aims to become an anchor for the growing watch community in Bangalore, and eventually, one of the top experiences for visitors to the city from around the world.

About Bangalore Watch Company™

Founded in 2018, Bangalore Watch Company™ creates high-quality mechanical watches that tell stories of a 21st-century India. Drawing inspiration from Aviation, Cricket, Space, and the Great Outdoors, each collection captures modern Indian narratives that go far beyond stereotypes.

With several firsts to its name including watches made from recovered fighter planes and aircraft carrier materials, India's first watch qualified for Spaceflight, and a proprietary Cerasteel™ material that is a fusion of Steel and Ceramic, the brand blends storytelling with technical innovation and contemporary design. Recognised by leading global publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, and Hodinkee for its originality and craftsmanship, Bangalore Watch Company™ stands at the forefront of modern Indian watchmaking.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj who left their tech careers overseas to pursue a passion for modern Indian storytelling, the brand has built a quiet but enthusiastic following with customers in over 30 countries.

