SMPL Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 21: Bangladesh is currently experiencing political instability, which has created challenges across various sectors, including healthcare. Despite these difficulties, it is important to highlight the strong and enduring relationship between Bangladesh and India. Both countries share economic ties that span multiple sectors, including trade, medical tourism, and corporate expansion. The political unrest in Bangladesh has had some impact on the flow of medical tourism to India, creating immediate challenges for both patients and healthcare providers who rely on this vital cross-border connection. However, it is essential to approach this situation with a focus on resilience and cooperation. India has always been a preferred destination for Bangladeshi patients seeking advanced medical treatments, and this bond will only strengthen as the situation stabilizes.

Impact on Medical Tourism: Challenges for Bangladeshi Patients Traveling to India

The resignation of Sheikh Hasina has plunged Bangladesh into a period of uncertainty, impacting international medical tourism significantly. The interim government, led by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus sworn-in as chief advisor of Bangladesh and Bir Protik Faruk E Azam sworn-in as advisor, is working to stabilize the situation. Muhammad Yunus, Head of Bangladesh Interim Government, said on Tuesday that the interim government's primary objective is to ensure human rights and freedom of speech for all citizens. As a result of these political changes, some patients have had to reschedule or delay their trips, because the Indian Embassy in Dhaka has temporarily stopped issuing visas. This temporary setback is expected to be short-lived, and both countries are working together to ensure that patients receive the care they need.

Business Impact: The Ripple Effect of Instability

The instability in Bangladesh is also causing significant disruptions in businesses connected to medical tourism. The revenue generated from Bangladeshi medical tourism is estimated to account for 3-7% of the consolidated revenue for many Indian hospitals. This ripple effect is not limited to healthcare institutions; it extends to a broad spectrum of businesses that are part of the medical tourism ecosystem including guest houses, hotels, and travel companies that cater to these patients and their families. Moreover, the uncertainty has led to operational challenges for hospitals and clinics that typically serve a high volume of Bangladeshi patients.

Patient Suffering: The Inability to Access Timely Treatment

Patients requiring non-elective surgeries are among the most affected by the current situation. These patients, who cannot afford to delay their treatment, are now facing the harsh reality of being unable to travel to India for surgery or other critical treatments. The Internet shutdown in Bangladesh, affecting a large number of people, has further complicated matters, making it difficult for doctors to maintain communication with patients who need major medical interventions. The inability to travel has posed challenges, but Indian healthcare providers are committed to exploring alternative solutions to ensure continuity of care.

Expert Insights and On-the-Ground Realities

Despite the challenges, industry experts remain optimistic about the future of medical tourism between Bangladesh and India.

Dr. Rahul Bhargava, principal director & chief hematology,- Fortis Memorial Research Institute, provided his perspective on the broader impact. "While the current situation has led to some realignment and rescheduling of travel plans, we remain hopeful that this downtime will be temporary. The medical tourism sector is resilient, and we are confident that the industry will recover soon."

Renu Vij, Head of International Sales (Group) - Fortis Healthcare, Gurgaon , shared on-the-ground realities: "Bangladesh's political instability has significant ramifications on India's medical tourism sector and has certainly led to a disruption in the flow of medical tourists from the country. Bangladesh alone contributes around 8-10% of the total revenue generated from international business at all major Indian hospital chains. Hospitals in Kolkata and other Indian cities have witnessed a sharp decline in Bangladeshi patients due to the halt in visa approvals and cancellation of cross-border transport services.

Pankaj Chandna, Co-Founder of Vaidam Health, remains optimistic about the future. "This is a challenging time for the medical tourism industry, but we will bounce back," he stated, reflecting the industry's resilience. His words echo the sentiments of many experts who believe that the strong foundation of India-Bangladesh relations will help navigate these challenges.

He further explained, "Our focus has always been on patient care, and even in these tough times, we are exploring alternative ways to ensure that those in need of urgent medical attention are not left stranded. We're working closely with hospitals and local authorities to find viable solutions." Chandna also highlighted "Keeping our patients informed and reassured is our top priority. We are providing constant updates and exploring telemedicine options to bridge the gap caused by travel restrictions."

Sonima Dutta, a case manager who handles patients from Bangladesh, highlighted the communication difficulties, saying, "It's almost impossible to maintain consistent communication with patients amidst this chaos. They are desperate for information and assistance, but the situation makes it extremely difficult to provide timely support." Despite these challenges, she expressed confidence in the eventual recovery: "We are doing everything we can to stay connected with our patients, and I believe that once the situation improves, we will quickly return to normal operations."

Despite these challenges, the long-term outlook remains optimistic considering the mutual trust and strength in the India-Bangladesh medical tourism relationship.

A Final Call for Government Intervention

As the situation in Bangladesh evolves, It is crucial for both governments to work closely together to restore stability and continue supporting the people who rely on these cross-border healthcare services. If the unrest continues unchecked, the consequences will become increasingly severe, impacting the health and well-being of Bangladeshi citizens and straining economic ties with neighboring countries like India. As Bangladesh experiences a period of political change and unrest, there is a strong focus on ensuring that essential services, including healthcare, continue to function smoothly. The recent resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the establishment of an interim government led by President Mohammed Shahabuddin have brought about a transition phase. While there are challenges, but the strong relationship between India and Bangladesh will be the key to overcoming these challenges and ensuring a brighter future for all involved.

