Bataiyo, India's First Zero-Commission Super App, Launches on January 26, 2025

New Delhi [India], January 24: This Republic Day, India celebrates more than its democratic spirit--it marks the beginning of a digital revolution. Bataiyo, a new platform which promises to transform how people connect with service providers.

A Platform Built on Fairness

Unlike many apps that burden service providers with high commissions and indirectly raise costs for users, Bataiyo takes a different approach. Its zero-commission model ensures that service providers retain 100% of their earnings, while consumers enjoy fair, transparent pricing without hidden fees.

Instead of relying on fake reviews or paid ads, Bataiyo uses trusted recommendations. The app connects users with service providers through their personal networks--friends, family, and acquaintances--making the process more reliable and authentic.

A Grand Launch at Maha Kumbh 2025

Bataiyo is making its debut at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, one of the world's largest gatherings.

What Bataiyo Offers

* Zero-Commission Model: No hidden fees--service providers keep all their earnings.

* Trusted Recommendations: Users connect with verified service providers through their personal network.

* 250+ Services: From household chores to skilled professionals, everything is available.

* Nationwide Reach: Accessible to users in cities and small towns and villages.

* Supporting Local Businesses: The platform helps small businesses grow by removing middlemen.

A Movement for Change

Bataiyo is different from other platforms that charge high commissions. Many apps offer initial benefits but later impose high fees. Bataiyo breaks this pattern with a promise--it will never charge service providers any commissions.

Be Part of the Change

With its launch on Republic Day, Bataiyo invites Indians to join a platform built on trust, fairness, and reliability. Download it today from the App Store or Play Store and experience a new way of connecting with service providers. For more details, visit www.bataiyo.com

