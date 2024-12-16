bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024: Redefining India's Infrastructure Vision with a Record-Breaking Edition

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16: The 7th edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA has set a transformative precedent for India's construction, mining, and infrastructure industries. Held from December 11 to 14, 2024, at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, this year's edition has been a landmark in the nation's infrastructure journey.

Spanning over 135,000 square metres of exhibition space, bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 showcased groundbreaking innovations that drew more than 51,118 trade visitors from 83 countries. The trade fair facilitated 6,298 impactful buyer-seller meetings and unveiled more than 20,000 cutting-edge products and solutions, driving transformative advancements in India's infrastructure landscape. Bringing together 984 exhibitors, the trade fair created a dynamic platform for innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth, cementing its stature as the largest construction trade fair in North India. These numbers underscore the event's critical role in powering India's infrastructure ambitions, aligning with the nation's aspirations to become a $5 trillion economy.

The trade fair was officially inaugurated by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Government of India. He marked the occasion by lighting the ceremonial lamp. In his inaugural address, he stated that,

"India is rapidly transforming into a global infrastructure powerhouse with large-scale projects worth Rs70 lakh crore already underway. To sustain this momentum, we must prioritize technological innovation, invest in research & development, and adopt sustainable fuels. The construction equipment industry, being the world's third largest, has immense potential to expand exports and strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities. I urge industry leaders to focus on advanced technologies and global partnerships to ensure long-term growth and a greener, more competitive future."

Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, "bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 has firmly established itself as a platform that bridges India's unique needs with global expertise, playing its part in shaping the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat.' The strong participation this year highlights India's growing prominence as a hub for innovation and progress in infrastructure. From live demonstrations of advanced machinery to focused discussions on sustainability, emerging technologies, and project execution, this edition showcased practical steps the industry is taking to meet India's ambitious infrastructure goals. It reflects the industry's collective drive to harness innovation and collaboration as key tools to build a resilient, sustainable future for the nation."

Stefan Rummel, CEO, Messe Munchen GmbH, "bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 has become a trusted platform for the global construction machinery community, where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are formed, and the groundwork for future growth is laid. This year's edition has further strengthened international collaborations and created opportunities that will contribute to the long-term progress of the industry. It's great to see the collective effort and innovation driving this transformation."

Demtech India 2024 debuted as a collocated show, bringing a dedicated focus to the latest trends and advancements in demolition technology, further enriching the event's offerings. The NASSCOM Pavilion drew significant attention by spotlighting transformative innovations in construction technology and digital solutions. Meanwhile, the Finance Zone served as a vibrant networking hub, fostering valuable connections between industry stakeholders and leading financial institutions. Adding a global dimension, International Pavilions from countries like Germany, Italy, China, and South Korea, and many others showcased groundbreaking technologies, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to explore diverse innovations.

Voices That Matter: Insights from Leaders

Dimitrov Krishnan, Chairman, bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 and Managing Director, Volvo Construction Equipment, "This edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA underscored the industry's role as a driver of change, emphasizing smarter, more resilient infrastructure solutions. By championing cutting-edge technologies, skill development, and sustainability, the trade fair has provided a powerful blueprint for the future. It reflects a unified effort to not only meet current demands but to shape a more sustainable and globally competitive ecosystem."

K. Vishwanathan, All India President, Builders Association of India (BAI), "bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 has been a critical trade fair for the construction sector. It provided a platform where industry leaders, contractors, and manufacturers could come together to explore advanced technologies and solutions. Such engagements are essential for driving India's infrastructure growth and ensuring industry-wide progress."

V. Vivekanand, President, ICEMA & Managing Director, Caterpillar India Pvt. Ltd., "bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 continues to serve as the cornerstone trade fair for the construction equipment industry. It creates an unmatched environment for industry stakeholders to collaborate, showcase innovations, and strengthen India's position as a global manufacturing hub. The knowledge-sharing and business opportunities here are critical for the sector's future."

The trade fair's strategic influence resonates far beyond its exhibition halls, creating ripple effects across the industry. By showcasing solutions tailored for large-scale infrastructure projects, the event supports India's economic aspirations, accelerating the construction of smart cities, highways, and industrial corridors.

With participation from international exhibitors and buyers, the trade fair positioned India as a global hub for construction innovation, inviting foreign investments and fostering cross-border collaborations. Through partnerships with organizations like ICEMA and CRRI, the event emphasized skilling initiatives, preparing the workforce for the demands of digital transformation and next-gen machinery. By connecting exhibitors, buyers, policymakers, and thought leaders, bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 has catalysed partnerships that will steer the sector toward greater resilience and innovation.

This edition was jointly organised by the Builders Association of India (BAI) along with the association partners Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association (ICEMA). Leading industry associations that supported bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 were Construction Equipment Rental Association (CERA), Committee for European Construction Equipment (CECE), Spanish Manufacturers Association of Construction and Mining Equipment (ANMOPYC), German Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers Association (VDMA), Cranes Owners Association of India (COAOI), Construction Federation of India (CFI) and many more.

Banayenge Viksit Bharat: A Vision in Action

This edition's theme, Banayenge Viksit Bharat, was woven into every aspect of the event. Showcasing technologies that prioritize efficiency, sustainability, and resilience, bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 became a rallying point for industry stakeholders striving to shape India's infrastructure future.

Knowledge at the Core: Conferences Driving Change

With 30+ knowledge-sharing sessions, bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2024 went beyond an exhibition. Organized by ICEMA, CRRI, TAI, and CFI, key conferences included:

* Charting India's Infrastructure Growth Journey for Viksit Bharat

* Innovative Techniques in Demolition & Recycling

* Use of Waste Materials in Road Construction

These sessions offered actionable insights, addressing key challenges in sustainability, skill development, and digital transformation.

For more details and post-event highlights, visit www.bcindia.com.

bauma CONEXPO INDIA is the premier international trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines, and construction vehicles in North India. A pivotal industry event, it unites the global expertise of two leading trade fairs--bauma by Messe Munchen in Munich and CONEXPO-CON/AGG by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) in Las Vegas.

