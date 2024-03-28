BD India Launches UltraTouch; a New Age blood Collection Device Targeted to Minimize Patient Pain

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 28: To minimize patient pain and discomfort as well as enable single prick success during blood collection process, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) has recently launched the BD Vacutainer® UltraTouch™ Push Button Blood Collection Set in India. The BD Vacutainer® UltraTouch™ Push Button Blood Collection Set is designed with BD RightGauge™ technology, enabling the use of a 'thinner' needle for blood collection and combined with, BD PentaPoint™ Technology, it results in significant decrease in insertion pain for the patient. Noteworthy to mention that the BD Vacutainer® UltraTouch™ comes with the BD Push Button Technology which reduces chances of getting needle injury by 88%.

Commenting on the launch, Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, "Blood collection is often the first invasive procedure for patients that plays a critical role in the overall patient satisfaction and experience score. Aligned with our purpose of advancing the world of health, we are committed to developing products that improve patient experience at every stage of healthcare delivery. And we are confident that the BD Vacutainer® UltraTouch™ that is built with advanced technology will enable a better patient experience owing to single prick success and reduced pain during blood collection."

Over the past few years, apart from accurate and fast test results, patients today are looking for an exceptional experience from medical labs and blood collection has emerged as a pivotal first step in the patient care continuum. As a global leader in developing end to end pre analytical solutions, BD is working towards building advanced technologies that enable a gentler, safer, and faster blood collection experience for patients.

With its advanced technology, BD Vacutainer® UltraTouch™ Push Button Blood Collection Set is likely to reduce needle phobia associated with first time blood collection. A relaxed patient can expect accurate test results and no delays in treatment.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)