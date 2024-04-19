Beauty Garage Professional records a 60% yearly growth, expanding its market share in the hair care and treatment segment through a diverse product range

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], April 19: Beauty Garage Professional, a true made-in-India brand reinventing the hair care industry, proudly announces its remarkable 60% year-on-year growth year and increasing market share of the hair care and hair treatment segment through their diverse product range. This achievement coincides with the brand's recent reception of the prestigious National Feather Awards in the Best Hair Care Product Manufacturing category. Founded in 2017 by Mahesh and Jigar Ravaria, Beauty Garage Professional has swiftly ascended to become a leading name in the hair care business, embodying the spirit of innovation and resilience.

Committed to delivering excellence, Beauty Garage Professional focuses on crafting high-quality, safe, and technologically advanced products tailored for diverse hair types. The company's unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction is evident in its comprehensive range of hair care solutions designed to repair, restore, and revitalize hair.

Today, Beauty Garage Professional boasts a diverse portfolio comprising over 100 SKUs across six distinctive series, including K9 Botoplexx, Botoliss, Botosmart, Shea, Shea Curls, and ScalpSense. Each product reflects the company's core values of innovation, reliability, quality, trust, and competence, proudly representing a 'make in India' brand.

Mahesh Ravaria, Co-Founder and CEO of Beauty Garage Professional said, "At Beauty Garage Professional, we envisioned a brand that not only delivers exceptional hair care solutions but also represents the spirit of innovation and resilience that defines the 'make in India' ethos. Our journey from 2017 to now is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Today, Beauty Garage Professional is actively serving the INR 2000 crore hair treatment market and INR 5000 crore hair spa market in India, firmly establishing our leadership in the industry."

Jigar Ravaria, Co-Founder of Beauty Garage Professional said "We are proud to have created a diverse portfolio of high-quality, technologically advanced products that cater to the diverse needs of our customers worldwide. With ScalpSense and the Shea Collagen Hair Filler Treatment, we are not just setting new standards; we are revolutionizing the way people perceive hair care."

With FDA-approved products renowned for their cutting-edge technology, Beauty Garage Professional has expanded its footprint to over 32 countries, setting new standards in the global salon industry. The company's relentless commitment to research and development ensures a continuous stream of innovative products that cater to evolving customer needs.

In a groundbreaking move towards scalp health, Beauty Garage Professional unveiled ScalpSense, the world's first five-step product series designed to address a wide range of scalp concerns. Additionally, the company introduces the Shea Collagen Hair Filler Treatment, setting a new standard in hair rejuvenation with its transformative effects.

As Beauty Garage Professional continues to redefine hair care standards, its commitment to empowering professionals and customers alike remains unwavering. With a profound love for hair at its core, the company is dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions that repair, restyle, and revitalize hair, empowering individuals to achieve their hair goals with confidence and flair.

About Beauty Garage Professional

Beauty Garage Professional is transforming a multi-million dollar Hair Care Sector and reinventing hair and scalp health with groundbreaking products and a top-notch distribution network. It's a truly Made in India success story with the only Indian company manufacturing products and introducing innovative treatments such as Hair Botox. With a dedicated team engaged in continuous product research and technology exploration, the company has a remarkable growth story in the thriving Indian haircare market.

Beauty Garage is a dynamic and influential player in the beauty industry, poised for continued success on both domestic and international fronts led by dynamic founders, Mahesh and Jigar Ravaria who established the company in 2017. The company stands out with a compelling competitive edge in the hair treatment market with strategic expansion plans of establishing a global presence with a focus on key regions such as the Middle East and the United States. The company's strong network comprises over 100 distributors, supported by a dedicated team of 150 field Professionals, including both sales and technicians.

Beauty Garage Professional is at the forefront of innovation, delivering high-end quality products in more than 32 countries. Its worldwide distribution and FDA approval positions it as a winning player in the market revolutionising the Indian Salon Industry with flawless rich hair care products. The remarkable R & D teams are tirelessly working to develop innovative products for hair care and treatment.

The company's primary focus is on reinventing hair care, and collaborating with hairdressers to develop solutions and services at the forefront of the industry. With the core ethos centered around a profound love for hair, the company aims to provide comprehensive hair care solutions that repair and restyle hair post-treatment damage. At Beauty Garage Professional, the absolute dedication to the art of hair care shines through, empowering Professionals and customers alike to achieve their hair goals with confidence and flair.

Today, Beauty Garage Professional showcases a diverse collection of 100+ SKUs and six distinctive series, including K9 Botoplexx, Botoliss, Botosmart, Shea, Shea Curls, and ScalpSense using the high-end, advanced technology to create all the products designed to satisfy the customers. The safest ingredients are curated and treated in the safest environment to obtain the best results. With strong partnerships with salons across India, Beauty Garage caters to the rising beauty consciousness as people are investing more in hair & scalp care, and solutions to enhance their appearance and wellbeing.

Website: https://beautygarage.com/about-us/

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099

sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)