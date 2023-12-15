Benny Abraham Appointed as Managing Director - India and South Asia at actyv.ai

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 15: actyv.ai, a leading provider of cutting-edge AI powered Enterprise SaaS solutions in the Supply Chain domain, has announced the elevation of Benny Abraham to the position of Managing Director - India & South Asia. In his new role, Benny will be responsible to drive the business growth strategies, drive robust and lasting client engagements, oversee operations of the company in India, as well as the South Asia region. He will continue to focus on furthering actyv.ai's mission to deliver innovative Enterprise SaaS products and solutions for our clients.

As a business leader, Benny brings 26+ years of rich experience and expertise in leading Digital Transformation engagements combining domain knowledge and new age Cloud and AI technologies. He has led multiple niche products and solutions across a variety of domains and led global teams, fostering innovation, and building strong client relationships. Prior to joining actyv.ai, Benny has served in multiple roles of business solutions, Digital technologies and architecture, product development and process automation. At actyv.ai, Benny will also leverage his deep expertise in driving and executing our product and platform strategy to achieve rapid growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Abraham said, "I am truly excited and honored to take on this new role at actyv.ai. India and the South Asia region represent dynamic markets with immense potential for Cloud and AI powered Digital Platform and solutions."

Raghu Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of actyv.ai, expressed his confidence in Benny Abraham's capabilities, saying, "Benny's appointment as Managing Director - India & South Asia is a testament to his dedication and leadership within our organization. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the industry make him the ideal choice to lead our business strategy and operations in India and the South Asia region. I am confident that under his guidance, actyv.ai will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional results to our clients."

