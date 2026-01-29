BetterAlt launches India's first Plant Protein with 100% money back guarantee

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: BetterAlt, India's premium wellness brand, announces the launch of its Plant Protein. Entering a rapidly growing market segment, the brand promises a thoughtfully made product to suit Indian dietary patterns, taste preferences and digestion needs.

Ashutosh Taparia, Managing Director & Board Member of BetterAlt, stated, "There's a growing awareness for protein in India and for protein sources that are light on gut & for everyday use. We've worked hard to build a complete protein source that's the first of its kind. This launch marks an important milestone for BetterAlt."

Keeping Indian dietary needs in mind, where protein deficit and lactose sensitivity are common, BetterAlt's Plant Protein has been formulated with Pea and Fermented Yeast Protein, consisting of a complete amino acid profile. The product shows all the 200+ quality and safety tests that the protein undergoes, before reaching consumers.

Balaji Uppala, CEO, BetterAlt, said, "Our plant protein delivers 71.2g of protein per 100g, higher than all the other plant protein brands in the market. We are so confident about the taste and texture that if someone doesn't like it, we offer a 100% money-back guarantee on our product."

The product sets a new benchmark as the first plant protein to offer a chalk-free texture with superior taste, thus resolving the common complaints Indians have with the protein counterpart of whey.

BetterAlt's Plant Protein is available in Coco Chocolate flavour in 1kg, 500g and Travel Pack (5 sachets). It is available for purchase on their website (https://betteralt.in/) and select retailers.

About BetterAlt:

BetterAlt is a global wellness brand blending traditional herbal wisdom with modern science to develop health supplements for today's fast-paced world. Their mission is to promote natural wellness with high-quality, pure, and effective products that enhance energy, vitality, and overall health.

