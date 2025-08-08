Beyond the Core: Luxury Finds a Stronghold in Emerging NCR Pockets

NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], August 8: For long, luxury housing in NCR was synonymous with legacy addresses Lutyens' Delhi, Golf Course Road, or DLF Phase V, where prestige was tied to postcode. However, a growing wave of demand is now sweeping across emerging corridors like the Dwarka Expressway, SPR Road, Sector 150 in Noida, Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad, Yamuna Expressway, FNG Corridor, and Neharpar in Faridabad. These locations are on the radar of HNIs and UHNIs seeking modern living, expansive layouts, and better value. With infrastructure catching up and lifestyle aspirations evolving, luxury is moving beyond the core.

As per the CBRE-ASSOCHAM report, Delhi-NCR has witnessed sales of 3,960 luxury homes, each costing Rs 6 crore and above, during the January-June period, an increase of more than three times on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, according to the CREDAI and CRE Matrix Pan India report, India's housing market witnessed a sharp surge in FY25, with tier I cities recording record-high primary housing sales worth Rs. 6,70,000 crore (US$76.53 billion), marking a 96% jump compared to FY22. Delhi NCR's residential market, especially in Gurugram, recorded a 313% surge in sales value from FY22, touching Rs. 1,70,000 crore (US$19.42 billion). The shift towards high-value properties and sustained buyer demand underscores changing real estate investment trends across India's top cities.

Besides, several factors are converging to drive this shift beyond the core, and infrastructure has been the biggest catalyst. Projects like the Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Dwarka Expressway, Noida International Airport, and the KMP Expressway are dramatically improving intercity and intra-city mobility, making once-overlooked locations far more accessible. This, in turn, has allowed developers to reimagine luxury living on a larger canvas.

Ishaan Singh, Director, AIPL said, "As the city grows outward, the definition of luxury is being rewritten. Luxury today is about a balance between nature, technology, and convenience. Sectors along Dwarka Expressway are being recognised for their connectivity and serene surroundings. As developers, we see the location as a blank canvas to introduce mindfully crafted luxury offerings that appeal to a new-age buyer looking beyond traditional neighbourhoods."

Unlike older neighbourhoods constrained by legacy layouts and limited land, several new micro-markets are carving out a distinct identity within NCR's luxury landscape. While Dwarka Expressway, with its proximity to the IGI Airport, is witnessing a surge in high-end gated townships designed for the globally mobile elite, SPR is gradually shaping into a natural extension of Golf Course Extension Road, attracting premium residential and mixed-use developments.

In Noida, Sector 150 stands out for its low-density, wellness-oriented planning. Developers like Prateek Group are redefining the sector's luxury narrative through its luxury project Prateek Canary in the region and fulfilling the evolving requirements of homebuyers. Similarly, in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, the group's premium offering responds to a growing appetite for aspirational living backed by infrastructure and accessibility.

Simultaneously, other leading developers like Pyramid and Chintamanis continue to strengthen their foothold along the Dwarka Expressway and SPR. On the other hand, KREEVA and Landmark Group are steadily building their presence with an ultra-luxury pipeline in fast-rising zones of Gurugram.

Vikas Dua, Founder & Director, Chintamanis, says, "HNIs and UHNIs are no longer bound by legacy addresses; they're driven by lifestyle metrics. Emerging markets like Dwarka Expressway offer the right mix of liveability and future appreciation. The sentiment is shifting from buying into a brand location to buying into a future-ready lifestyle, and that's where the opportunity lies."

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, says, "Gurugram's emerging micro-markets, be it along SPR, Dwarka Expressway, or sectors bordering them, are quickly stepping out of the shadow of the city's core. These zones are no longer peripheral; they're high-growth corridors backed by planned infrastructure, expanding social fabric, and increasing investor interest. Hence, we see these areas as the future of aspirational housing - where modern design, connectivity, and long-term appreciation converge to create next-generation investment opportunities."

Therefore, as infrastructure expands and connectivity deepens, these micro-markets offer a rare blend of space, planning, lifestyle features, and future appreciation - elements that today's evolved homebuyers actively seek.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)