Bhandup West Embraces Healthy Sundays with Arkade Developers Happy Streets at Arkade Rare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Bhandup's Sundays have taken a vibrant turn with the launch of Happy Streets by Arkade Developers at Arkade Rare, Bhandup West. Kicked off on January 26, 2025, this six-weekend recurring community event transforms the streets into a hub of activity every Sunday morning, offering activities for everyone.

* In the last 5 weekends, the event has witnessed a crowd of more than approximately 5000 people

* Introduced Bhandup's Got Talent at Happy Streets

Arkade Happy Streets encourages residents to embrace their Sunday mornings with a diverse range of fun and fitness activities. Residents can get their hearts pumping with Zumba, Aerobics, Bollywood Dance, or Yoga. They can unleash creativity with Pottery, Painting, Rangoli, Street Art, Tattoos, Mehndi, and Nail Art. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy Skating, Soccer Skills, and Self-Defense Workshops, while kids can explore Childhood Games, Mind Games, and Crafting. Plus, residents can enjoy friendly competition with Tug of War and Badminton, all accompanied by live music and dance performances.

The event also features 'Bhandup's Got Talent', providing a platform for the performers to showcase their skills through dance, singing, drama, storytelling, and more.

Happy Streets gives the residents of Bhandup and nearby locations a chance to enjoy their streets, with novel and innovative community games. It also offers a pollution-free environment for families and friends to connect and socialize. It's an initiative designed to reclaim the streets and foster a positive, healthy, and vibrant community experience.

"We are committed to creating spaces that foster community engagement and promote healthy living," says Arpit Jain, Director, Arkade Developers."Happy Streets extends our 'Family First' ideology, celebrating the joy of outdoor activities, fitness, creativity, and family bonding in a peaceful environment. We're thrilled with the community's enthusiastic response and look forward to seeing everyone come together each Sunday."

Arkade Happy Streets is more than just an event; it's a movement promoting fitness and providing a platform for meaningful community engagement.

About Arkade Developers Limited: (NSE: ARKADE) (BSE: ARKADE) (BOM: 544261)

Arkade Developers, a premier real estate developer and listed entity on BSE and NSE with a rich legacy of over 38+ years, is celebrated for creating opulent residential properties.

For Arkade Developers, constructing quality homes is driven by passion rather than just a profession. This philosophy has been guided by CMD, Amit Jain, leading Arkade Developers to become one of Mumbai's most esteemed real estate firms. Under their leadership, Arkade Developers has significantly impacted the city, consistently showcasing excellence.

Committed to the 'Family First' principle, Arkade Developers upholds the core values of Trust, Transparency, Commitment, and Happiness. Every property bearing the Arkade name represents the pinnacle of quality, consistently surpassing customer expectations.

38+ years of legacy | 31 projects completed | 5.5+ M sq. ft. developed | 2+ M sq. ft. under development | 5500+ Happy Families | Listed Entity on BSE & NSE | Pioneers in Timely Delivery

To know more, click on: www.arkade.in

