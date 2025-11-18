Bharat TULIP- Seller Buyer Meet Event on 20th November to Connect Artisans with Industry Stakeholders

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 18: The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, through the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC), is organizing the Bharat TULIP - Seller Buyer Meet on 20th November 2025 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The event aims to create a platform for artisans to engage with buyers from retail, export, e-commerce, home decor, lifestyle and gifting sectors.

Bharat TULIP (Traditional Artisans' Upliftment Livelihood Program) is an initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment. Launched on 5th November 2024, Bharat TULIP is a transformative platform designed to empower marginalized artisans by integrating them into the global digital economy, while celebrating India's rich craft traditions. The Bharat TULIP platform is enabling artisans to transform India's traditional crafts from Local to Global, fully aligned with the national resolve of Vocal for Local and the mission of empowering grassroots entrepreneurship.

Since its launch, TULIP has enabled structured support for artisans from marginalized communities by strengthening their market readiness and expanding economic opportunities on e-commerce platforms. The initiative has also empowered artisans to participate in exhibitions, trade fairs, and other sales channels, thereby enhancing their visibility and enabling sustainable revenue generation--an essential step towards realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The program will feature:

- Curated product showcases from multiple states

- Live craft demonstrations

- Sector-wise B2B interactions and business matchmaking

- Trade facilitation desks for buyers and sourcing partners

- Thematic showcase zones covering textiles, home & living, folk arts, natural materials, and handmade products

About NBCFDC

National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) is a Govt. of India Undertaking under the aegis of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The Corporation was incorporated under Section 25 of the Companies Act 1956 on 13th January 1992.The objective of the Corporation is to promote economic and developmental activities for the benefit of Backward Classes and to assist the poorer section of these classes in skill development and self-employment ventures. NBCFDC provides financial assistance through State Channelizing Agencies (SCAs) nominated by the State Governments/UTs and Banks (PSBs & RRBs).

Website: https://nbcfdc.gov.in/

