Bharath Advanced Therapeutics (BAT) advancing Cancer treatment in India by setting new benchmarks in affordable and transformational care

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 3: Bharath Advanced Therapeutics (BAT), as a key organiser of Cancer NEXT 2024 alongside Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), successfully led the conference's scientific programming while showcasing its own groundbreaking research. The event, which distributed Rs5 lakh in awards to emerging researchers, highlighted BAT's dual commitment to advancing cancer research and fostering new talent.

Dr. Uday Saxena, Chair of BAT's Product Development Committee, emphasised the company's organisational role: "As co-organisers, BAT aimed to create a platform that not only showcases cutting-edge research but also nurtures the next generation of oncology researchers. The success of Cancer NEXT 2024 reflects our commitment to scientific excellence, talent development and patient care."

The conference featured BAT's breakthrough presentations, including promising preclinical data for its novel molecule BAT150030 for treatment of acute and chronic leukemia. Additionally, BAT researchers received accolades for developing a revolutionary formulation for its flagship product BAT150030 which will allow the patients to take the drug orally and avoid injections.

Dr. Markandeya Gorantla who envisioned the company's foray into transformational drugs for cancer patents in India said: "BAT has set a benchmark for how innovation and collaboration can converge to redefine oncology in India. By fostering platforms like Cancer NEXT 2024 and championing transformative molecules like BAT150030, BAT is not just advancing cancer research--it is inspiring the entire biotech community to dream bigger and deliver better outcomes for patients. This is the future of sustainable, impactful healthcare."

Dr. Sreedhara Voleti, COO of BAT, highlighted the company's broader vision: "As an innovation-driven pharmaceutical company and conference co-organizer, we are committed to bring patient centric favorable outcomes in oncology. Our promoters' generous rewards at the conference exemplifies our commitment in recognising excellence, while making advanced cancer treatments more accessible and affordable in India."

The event's success underscored BAT's growing leadership in India's oncology landscape, combining organisational expertise with scientific innovation to advance the field of cancer research and treatment.

About Bharath Advanced Therapeutics (BAT)

Bharath Advanced Therapeutics is at the forefront of developing innovative and affordable cancer therapies, focusing on addressing aggressive cancers like AML and CML. With a commitment to excellence in research and development, BAT is redefining cancer care in India and beyond.

Media Contact:

Ranjana Sarma, PhD

ranjana@bactbharat.com

https://bactbharat.co/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2571800/BAT_Cancer_NEXT_2024.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)