Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar Launch Backbay: A New Chapter in Sustainable Hydration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Acclaimed actor and sustainability advocate Bhumi Pednekar, along with her sister, lawyer-turned-entrepreneur Samiksha Pednekar, unveil Backbay a next-generation beverage brand that reimagines hydration for the modern Indian lifestyle. Rooted in wellness and shaped by conscious consumption, Backbay's debut offering is natural mineral water, bottled at source in the Himalayan foothills. Rich in naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes, it's housed in sleek, planet-conscious cartons--designed as a bold, sustainable alternative to traditional PET packaging.

Backbay is crafted for a new generation of mindful consumers who seek purpose, purity, and intentionality in their everyday choices. Originating as glacial melt, the water slowly filters through mineral-rich formations, absorbing naturally occurring magnesium, calcium, and potassium. It is drawn from a protected Himalayan reservoir and bottled in a women-led facility in Himachal Pradesh. Backbay delivers clean, naturally alkaline mineral water designed to nourish both your body and your values.

"I've always been conscious of what I consume and how it impacts my health and the environment," says Bhumi Pednekar. "When I looked at the bottled water space, it felt outdated and lacking in trust. Despite being the most essential beverage, water hasn't seen meaningful innovation. Most options come in plastic, and the alternatives are either expensive or inaccessible. This made us rethink how water should be sourced, packaged, and experienced. That's how Backbay began. Every choice we've made reflects our values of integrity, sustainability, and long-term impact. Backbay is not just a product. It is a cleaner, safer choice - one that prioritises people and the planet."

At the heart of Backbay is its sustainability-first packaging. The water comes in lightweight, FSC-certified paperboard cartons topped with plant-based caps made from sugarcane resin. Fully recyclable, travel-friendly, and built to withstand India's heat without chemical leaching, these cartons are as functional as they are future-forward.

"Water is the most essential product we consume every day, yet ironically, it's also the most overlooked," adds Samiksha Pednekar. "The category is flooded with vague claims, plastic pollution, and a lack of transparency. With Backbay, we saw a clear gap, to build a hydration brand rooted in integrity, design, and conscious sourcing. This wasn't just a business opportunity; it was a chance to simplify choices in a cluttered space and bring clarity to something as fundamental as the water we drink."

Backbay introduces two versatile carton sizes tailored to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle. The 500 ml pack is perfect for on-the-go hydration - whether you're heading to the gym, commuting, traveling, or powering through a busy workday. For more sustained refreshment at home, in the office, in wellness spaces, across HoReCa establishments, the 750 ml option offers optimal convenience and eco-conscious style.

Backbay Aqua will enter the market at the end of August, launching across select cities through a well-planned mix of high-impact retail and quick-commerce channels. The brand's omnichannel rollout includes leading platforms such as Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, supported by its own D2C website and Amazon to ensure seamless accessibility. To further strengthen its presence, Backbay Aqua will also be available at top-tier grocery destinations like Nature's Basket and Foodstories, as well as through select hospitality partners. Anchored in a wellness-driven product philosophy, a transparent and sustainable supply chain.

Water in a box? Yes, because what's good for you should also be good for the planet.

