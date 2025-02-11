Bhumika Group Onboards Industry Expert Vikas Verma as President- Sales and CRM

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 11: Bhumika Group, a leading real estate developer, announced the appointment of Vikas Verma as the President of Sales and CRM. With an extensive career spanning over 27 years in the real estate industry, Vikas brings a wealth of experience in sales, marketing, business development, leasing, and customer relationship management.

Throughout his illustrious career, Vikas has worked with some of India's top real estate developers, including M3M India, DLF, Sahara India, Spaze Towers, Vatika Group, Anant Raj Limited, TDI Infrastructure, and more. His expertise spans project sales, key account management, strategic partnerships, and market intelligence. His ability to build lasting relationships with key decision-makers and clients has established him as a trusted leader in the industry.

In his new role, he will oversee the sales operations for Bhumika Group's projects, ensuring strategic growth and profitability across the organization's portfolio. His proven track record in driving sales excellence, forging strategic partnerships, and leading teams to achieve business goals aligns perfectly with Bhumika Group's mission of expanding its presence in real estate across India.

Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Vikas Verma to Bhumika Group. His impressive track record of success and his deep understanding of the real estate market will be instrumental in achieving our strategic objectives. We are confident that his leadership will help us scale new heights in our commercial projects and further enhance our position in the real estate sector."

Siddharth Katiyal, CEO, Bhumika Group, said, "We are excited to welcome Vikas Verma. His extensive experience in driving sales and cultivating strategic partnerships perfectly aligns with our mission. We are confident that his leadership will significantly contribute to the continued success of our projects."

Vikas Verma, President-Sales and CRM, said, "I am honored and excited to join Bhumika Group and look forward to contributing to the company's ambitious vision. With a focus on building lasting relationships and driving results, I am excited to bring my expertise to the sales team and contribute to the company's vision of creating spaces that deliver long-term value for clients and investors."

Vikas Verma's appointment marks a key milestone in Bhumika Group's journey, as it continues to innovate and deliver exceptional projects across commercial, hospitality, e-commerce, and logistics. His leadership will catalyze the group's portfolio and maintain its commitment to excellence in real estate development.

